AUBURN — Tank Bigsby thought he played “all right."
Auburn’s true freshman running back carried 20 times for 146 yards in last week's 30-28 win over Arkansas. He caught four passes for 16 yards and returned four kickoffs for 106 more. He provided nearly all of the offense that moved the Tigers into position for Anders Carlson’s go-ahead field goal.
He looked like the Tigers' next workhorse running back, the one the program hoped would eventually emerge in the wake of JaTarvious Whitlow's offseason departure.
Still: Just “all right.”
“I could’ve did a lot of things better,” Bigsby explained. “I’m just really glad we won. I’m OK with my performance, but down the road, hopefully, I know it will get better.”
That shows just how high Bigsby’s expectations are. Everyone else showered him with nothing but praise. Receiver Anthony Schwartz said Bigsby set the tone for the entire offense on a day where rain fell heavily and wind whipped around Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“Tank, based on his name, was being a tank,” left tackle Alec Jackson said. “We were talking on the sideline like, ‘He’s running like Cadillac Williams.’”
He has already accomplished some things even his coach didn’t during his legendary career at Auburn from 2001-04. Bigsby recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance in his third game; Williams didn’t do that until his seventh time out.
Bigsby’s 268 all-purpose yards are more than Williams ever recorded during a game and just 44 yards short of the program’s record of 312, set by Tre Mason in the 2013 SEC title game. They’re the most ever by a freshman.
“Coach Cadillac, that’s my man right there. Just letting him coach me. Everything I do, he’s in my ear making sure I do everything right on the field and off the field,” Bigsby said. “Of course, I try to beat all coach ‘Lac’s records.”
It’s a lofty goal. Williams’ best single-game rushing total as a freshman was 177 yards, also against Arkansas. Bigsby will need to average more than 60 yards on the ground per game over Auburn’s final seven during the regular season to top Williams’ 614 in 2001, which ranks sixth in program history behind Michael Dyer’s record 1,093 in 2010.
While it’s been only three games, Bigsby certainly looks the part heading into Saturday's game at South Carolina. He has improved each week.
“Those were some hard yards,” said coach Gus Malzahn, who added that close to 100 of Bigsby's 146 came after contact. “He bounced a couple out, and he cut them back. He ran some guys over, broke tackles, kept his legs moving. He protected the football. … I thought he did a good job.”
Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris wanted to have multiple options at running back, but someone has to be the leader. Bigsby appeared to take the reins.
He looked much better than “all right," too.
"Tank has been a huge weapon for us the last few weeks," quarterback Bo Nix said. "We’re really getting to know how good of a player he really is. I mean, run after run after run, it’s like he never goes down. He’s young, he’s still got a lot to learn, but the effort, the intensity and the playmaking ability is definitely there for him.”
