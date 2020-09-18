AUBURN — The early talk of Auburn’s preseason practice — outside of COVID-19 and its potential effects on the season — has been an offense that players have hinted will not look the same as it did in recent seasons.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said it will be “completely different.” Linebacker Owen Pappoe said that some of the elements that have been added to it are “ridiculous.” The credit goes to first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who has placed added emphasis on things such as wide receivers running more intermediate routes, running backs catching passes and tight ends catching passes at all.
But the offense isn’t the only thing that’s changed. The quarterback running it has, too — teammates say sophomore Bo Nix is more confident and comfortable going into Year 2 as the starter.
“He seems like a whole different person,” Schwartz said.
That’s not to say Nix was neither of those things last season. The five-star program legacy threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Seth Williams in the final seconds of his debut against Oregon. He finished the year having completed 57.6% of his passes for 2,542 yards, rushed for 313 yards and totaled 23 touchdowns for a team that went 9-4 and won the Iron Bowl. Nix earned SEC freshman of the year honors in the process.
But while he was composed, and while he did become one of the team’s leaders, Nix was still a first-year player on a team headlined by far more-experienced players.
“He's a lot more vocal than he was at any time last year. He's really trying to lead,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “Last year, he was a true freshman. We had a lot of veteran guys, offensively and defensively. This year, we don't have as many veterans. Not only from a quarterback standpoint, but also from a team leadership standpoint — he's trying to use his influence that way, too.”
Teammates have taken notice. Center Nick Brahms said Nix has communicated a lot more with the offensive line, identifying where pressure is going to come from and flipping protections, which he said is “a tribute his study habits on film and on the practice field.” Schwartz said Nix has communicated a lot more with the defense, letting a little more friendly trash talk fly.
“He just looks like he's enjoying himself right now,” Schwartz said.
That’s the confidence that comes from being secure in a role. Last year, Nix wasn’t named the starting quarterback until Aug. 20 — just 11 days before that opener against the Ducks in Arlington, Texas.
“Knowing that he’s the quarterback here at Auburn University,” senior linebacker K.J. Britt said of the biggest difference in Nix from Year 1 to Year 2. “Just watching him grow between last year to this year, just him settling in with his offense and taking pride and learning his offense and coaching guys up and just watching him as I’m playing and stuff, it was fun.”
It certainly doesn't hurt that the Tigers also returned wide receivers Williams, Schwartz and Eli Stove, who combined for more than 63% of Nix's completions last season.
“We’ve installed a whole lot faster than we normally would,” Malzahn said. “I think he’s got a good grasp of what Coach Morris is asking.”
How good may hold the key to Auburn’s potential on offense — those intermediate routes, running back pass patterns and tight end receptions can only be as successful as the quarterback making the throws.
“I think my personal goals will take care of themselves,” Nix said. “If we’re all on the same page, and the receivers are on the same page I am, on the same page as the coaches, running backs, O-line, everybody — as long as we’re moving in the same direction, I feel completely confident.”
