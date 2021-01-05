Bryan Harsin didn’t coach Auburn football in Friday’s Citrus Bowl, but he was in Orlando watching the program he truly took over once the game ended.
And despite the 35-19 loss to No. 15 Northwestern, there were some things to like, particularly from the team’s young players.
Elijah Canion, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who had only one appearance and zero catches entering the game, broke out with three catches for 80 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. Fellow freshmen Kobe Hudson, Ze’Vian Capers and Brandon Frazier combined to catch five passes for 40 yards.
On defense, rookie nickelback Ladarius Tennison recorded four tackles in his second consecutive start. Linebacker Cam Riley had the same number. Safety Chris Thompson Jr. and defensive linemen Zykeivous Walker and Jeremiah Wright had three each, with the latter chipping in a tackle for loss.
“It's going to help them for the future of this program,” said defensive coordinator and acting coach Kevin Steele, who didn’t know after the game whether he would be part of the program going forward. “Some of them played more snaps than they played all year long, and it's not even close. And we saw some good things out of those guys.”
Seven of those nine players were four-star recruits. Add in standout running back Tank Bigsby and veterans such as Colby Wooden, Owen Pappoe, Zakoby McClain and Smoke Monday, among others, and you can see a lot of potential building blocks.
Harsin’s work selling them on his vision for the program has likely already begun. The new coach said during an in-game interview on ABC that one of his first priorities would be to have individual conversations with each of Auburn’s players.
One thing most of those players mentioned above have in common, though, is that they play — for lack of a better term — “outside” positions. Where Auburn struggled Friday was inside, along both lines of scrimmage. And it wasn’t an anomaly.
Quarterback Bo Nix spent much of the afternoon sprinting away from pressure allowed by a patchwork offensive line, as he did at times throughout the season. Northwestern totaled five tackles for loss and a sack. A running back rotation missing Bigsby — who was sidelined for a “medical” reason — mustered just 31 yards on 15 carries.
Harsin coached some outstanding quarterbacks and skill players at Boise State, but his teams were known for winning at the line of scrimmage first. The Broncos produced a 1,000-yard rusher every season from 2014-19 and consistently pressured the quarterback.
That’s where he and the staff he puts together at Auburn will have to start their build.
The defensive line may not be far off. Its struggles to consistently generate pressure this season could just be a result of losing stalwarts Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson.
The offensive line is a much larger issue, as it has been since Braden Smith, Austin Golson and Darius James moved on following Auburn’s last SEC West title in 2017.
“I know that the other programs in this league have been successful. I know they've put together good football teams. They've recruited well,” Harsin said last week. “Well, this is the opportunity for us to do the same.”
