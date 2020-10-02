AUBURN — The question, posed to Daquan Newkirk on Sunday, was about how challenging it is for a defense to prepare for a game not knowing which quarterback it will face.
That will likely be the case for No. 7 Auburn going into this year’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). No. 4 Georgia started D’Wan Mathis at Arkansas but benched him after he went 8-of-17 for 55 yards with an interception. Stetson Bennett replaced him and completed 20 of 29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Five-star USC transfer JT Daniels didn’t play but was medically cleared to play against Auburn. None has been named the starter.
Newkirk smiled.
“There’s no challenge because we have coach Steele,” the senior Auburn defensive tackle said. “He’s the best of the best. He knows what he’s going to do. He’s going to put us in the right position to make the right plays."
It’s hard to argue with him. Kevin Steele is in his fifth season as Auburn’s defensive coordinator. The Tigers ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of the first four, allowing no more than 19.5 points per game.
Georgia is 4-1 in the series during that span, but not because of the defense. The Bulldogs haven't scored more than 28 points and have scored 21 or fewer three times.
Talent has a lot to do with that, and Auburn has had plenty because of the way Steele and his staff have recruited. But Steele’s ability to adjust on the fly has been crucial, too. That, linebacker Owen Pappoe said, is “the best thing he does.”
“He just knows how to correct the small things we need to fix so we can come out and execute,” Pappoe said. “Nobody ever panics. We know we’re going to get it right.”
Last week, the Wildcats had little trouble establishing themselves early, putting together four first-half drives that lasted at least nine plays and four minutes. They converted 8 of 10 third downs. If not for Roger McCreary’s end zone interception late in the second quarter, the home team might have trailed at halftime.
But Auburn’s defense dominated for much of the second half, and not just because it forced two more turnovers and sniffed out a fake punt. Kentucky did drive 73 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown, but its other five possessions while the game was still within reach lasted no more than four plays and netted zero yards.
“They had a couple of kinks that we weren’t ready for or that they hadn’t shown before,” senior safety Jordyn Peters said. “Once we got those drawn out and understood them more, we came out there and executed just like we were supposed to.”
Newkirk described the performance as a “confidence booster,” specifically for the defensive line.
Georgia's offensive line is in sort of the opposite position, having returned only two starters from what was an elite unit last season (the other three are on NFL rosters). The Bulldogs eventually beat Arkansas in a rout, but they averaged only 2.9 yards per rush.
Not knowing exactly which quarterback (or how many) Georgia will use does complicate matters. The Bulldogs also have first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who spent the past four seasons in the NFL.
That's why coach Gus Malzahn said Auburn has treated this week “like another first-game preparation.”
But Steele has excelled in those. Clemson scored only 19 points in the 2016 opener, and Washington only 16 in 2018.
There’s a reason Auburn made its defensive coordinator the highest-paid assistant coach in college football this year.
“He’s the mastermind to it all,” Newkirk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.