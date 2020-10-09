AUBURN — One game is an anomaly. Two games, though, could be a trend. And through two games this season, No. 13 Auburn has the worst third-down defense in the country.
Kentucky converted 12 of 19 in a Week 1 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Georgia converted 9 of 14 in last weekend's 27-6 win. Put it together, and that’s a 63.6% conversion rate, which is more than 6% higher than the next-worst Power 5 team, Ole Miss (57.1%).
It’s a steep drop from last season, when Kevin Steele's defense ranked eighth nationally allowing a 29.9% conversion rate.
“We’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field," coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday. "We said that last week. Of course, last night, we didn’t do a very good job."
There’s no one position on the defense that’s to blame. Auburn, which hosts Arkansas on Saturday, is allowing 4.7 yards per rush (58th out of 74 FBS teams that have played games this season) and 10.3 yards per passing attempt on third downs. It averages more time on defense than all but four teams in the country.
Kentucky did the bulk of its damage on the ground, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and converting 7 of 9 attempts. Georgia, on the other hand, called runs on only 4 of 14 third-down plays, converting both the short-yardage attempts.
The main culprit at Sanford Stadium was Auburn’s pass defense. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was good overall in his first start, completing 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. But on third downs, the former walk-on was exceptional — 8-of-11, 111 yards and the score.
Auburn was shorthanded in the secondary. Starting cornerback Jaylin Simpson, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, didn’t make the trip after suffering an injury late against Kentucky. Safety Smoke Monday was in for only three plays before getting disqualified for targeting on a Georgia punt return.
“That's my right-hand man,” said safety Jamien Sherwood, whose 14 tackles were more than Auburn's entire defensive line had combined (11). “When he's on the field, I know exactly what's going on. We're clicking left and right. Everybody's clicking. So just to lose him so quick, and we already came here short, down one … that was a really big factor.”
It wasn’t the only one. The offense certainly deserves a significant amount of blame. But Auburn has forced only five three-and-outs through two games so far.
"That’s one of those areas we’ll zero in and do a better job in the future," Malzahn said. "Both weeks, that has been a tough deal.
"And we need to stay on the field more on offense, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.