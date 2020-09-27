AUBURN — The message in the home locker room at halftime Saturday was simple.
“Just 60 minutes,” sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “Play it the whole way through.”
At any other school anywhere else in the country, that’s the cliché answer. At Auburn, though, it takes on an elevated meaning. Those words were etched onto Pat Dye Field at each 25-yard line on Saturday, around the legendary coach’s initials. Dye died on June 1. The No. 8-ranked Tigers honored him in more ways than one in a 29-13 win over Kentucky.
Players wore the same “PD” logo on the field, which Pat Dye Jr. helped design, as a decal on their helmets. Coach Gus Malzahn wore Dye’s traditional gameday attire — short-sleeved button down, orange-and-blue striped dye, and a blue hat with an orange Auburn “A” stamped on the front.
And the defense definitely played all 60 minutes.
“I really think he would have liked that win,” senior linebacker K.J. Britt said. “Loved that win.”
The story of the first half was how much Auburn’s defense struggled, particularly on third downs. It was playing without defensive line stalwarts Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson for the first time since the 2015 Birmingham Bowl, and Kentucky moved the ball consistently behind a veteran offensive line starting three preseason All-SEC picks.
The Wildcats converted eight of their first 10 third downs, most notably with a 23-yard screen pass to Josh Ali on third-and-8 and a 35-yard touchdown run from Kavosiey Smoke on third-and-3 on their first drive of the game. Their first four possessions lasted at least nine plays and four minutes.
The only thing they didn’t do, after that first drive, was cash in. Their second drive ended when Christian Tutt broke up a Terry Wilson pass on fourth-and-3 from the Auburn 39. Their third after a holding penalty, Daquan Newkirk sack and Jaylin Simspon pass breakup turned first-and-10 from the Auburn 31 to fourth-and-28 from near midfield.
And Kentucky’s fourth drive, well, Malzahn believes that was the one that changed the whole game. The visitors, down just 8-7 at the time, marched 64 yards down to the Auburn 1. Chris Rodriguez nearly scored from there on a Wildcat run but was ruled down upon replay review. A stuffed quarterback sneak made it third-and-goal with 27 seconds to play in the first half.
Wilson rolled to his right and, with pressure in his face, forced the ball toward a pair of receivers in the end zone. Cornerback Roger McCreary jumped in front of both of them, intercepted the pass and sprinted more than 100 yards into the opposite end zone, shades of Zakoby McClain’s game-changing pick-six in the Iron Bowl the last time the Tigers played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The score wound up being wiped off the board — referees penalized defensive end Derick Hall for targeting — but the play was still enough to keep the home team on top going into halftime.
“I really feel like that was a momentum shifter. I feel like if they would have scored that touchdown before the half, that probably would have given them momentum,” junior safety Jamien Sherwood said. “That interception, I feel like it killed them. We came back after halftime, and I feel like the defense really stepped up.”
After converting 8 of 10 third downs and gaining 234 yards on 41 plays in the first half, Kentucky went 4 of 9 and mustered just 150 yards on 37 plays in the second.
Pappoe said Dye would have been “very happy” about that.
“It's the saying that everybody knows: It's not about how you start. It's how you finish,” he said. “We were rusty the first half, but we knew we had to come out the second half and execute. We just knew the ultimate goal is to win. That means do whatever you can. No matter what the situation is, make sure you win. We just knew the ultimate goal, and everybody kept the course.”
