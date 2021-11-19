AUBURN — As T.J. Finley put on his helmet and prepared to lead Auburn's offense onto the field in the final minutes of a tense September game against Georgia State, Bo Nix gave him one word of encouragement: "Operate."
Ever since Finley transferred to Auburn from LSU, he and Nix have been in each other's ears with advice and feedback, even after a preseason quarterback competition.
When Nix, the three-year starter, was benched against Georgia State, Finley had his back with a game-winning, 98-yard touchdown drive.
The next week, Nix had the Tigers' backs in a 13-point comeback at LSU, Finley's former school.
Now it's Finley's turn again.
Nix's broken ankle is season-ending with two games (plus a bowl) remaining. He has been synonymous with Auburn football since his arrival in 2019 and his 26-yard, game-winning touchdown pass that beat Oregon in his first career start. What's next for Auburn without him?
Finley will start Saturday at South Carolina. He has been the No. 2 option all season and played Auburn's final series in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State after Nix could finally no longer play.
"I calm him down sometimes, and the same, vice-versa," Finley said after the 34-24 win over Georgia State this season. "When I came off the sideline, (Nix) calmed me down sometimes. We both give each other positive feedback, and even negative feedback, because if a person is always giving you positive feedback, they’re not really keeping it real with you.
"I kept it real with him in the first half; he kept it real with me in the second half, and that’s just the level of relationship we have with each other to be able to do that. He trusts my word, and I trust his.”
If he's allowed with the team on the sideline after the injury, expect more of that from Nix.
Finley is suddenly thrown into the spotlight, with the Iron Bowl looming next week.
In one sense, that's a mountain of pressure for a transfer who never expected to be in this position in his first season. After his appearance against Georgia State, his parents said Finley was thrilled just to have that moment.
On the other hand, Finley and Auburn will have nothing to lose in this Iron Bowl. Alabama will be playing for its College Football Playoff hopes. What magic, what legend Finley's name would carry if he could play spoiler against the Crimson Tide?
Even Patrick Nix, Bo's father and a former Auburn QB, said it himself in September: "When we beat Alabama at our place in ‘95, to me as a quarterback at Auburn, I hate to say it, but I’d sort of done my due diligence."
The bowl game loss to Penn State that season officially ended his college career, but in his mind, beating Bama was the end of the story. And the crowning moment of Nix's career was — no joke — as a young backup quarterback unexpectedly coming off the bench after a starter's injury in the Iron Bowl. When he entered in 1993, Auburn trailed 14-5. He led the Tigers to a 22-14 win.
