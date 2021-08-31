AUBURN — Bryan Harsin is back at Auburn football's team facility after 10 days in COVID-19 isolation, and he is back to talking football.
The first-year coach provided a rundown of what the Tigers' game-week routine will look like with him at the helm.
Monday will be the team's off day, and the day Harsin will meet with media. Tuesday starts with a team meeting before a practice in full pads. It will also include position group meetings.
On Wednesday, the Tigers scale down to shells during practice, and Thursday is a helmets-only practice.
The travel squad works on Friday, and if it's a road game week, Auburn will travel at night to a hotel. There's a standard walk-through Saturday before the game.
As far as this week's season-opening home matchup against Akron, Harsin was asked, what would make him a happy coach?
"No. 1 is that we had a successful game," he said. "We won the game."
It'll be the first game of the Harsin era at Auburn. Last week while in isolation, he told reporters that he didn't feel like the team had fallen behind in preseason preparation with him out of commission. On Monday, he was clear that there's still work to be done.
"Once we get to Saturday, it’s just letting these guys kind of loose and go play. That’s the fun part," Harsin said. "Just cut it loose and know it’s not going to be perfect. We don’t expect that. What we do want to be able to do is respond and adjust the way that we practice."
The Tigers, Harsin said, will also use film to help scout other teams.
"You’re seeing other teams play, so you can go back (to) some of these games that these other teams played before us," Harsin said. "You can learn from them. ... For us as a team, let’s take that film and let’s learn from it. Let’s apply it to what we have to do, and let’s be ready to go out there and play really clean football and play physical. Those are things that we have to get done before we ever step on the field.
"My biggest concern always is just the assumption that that's already going to happen — that we'll show up and we'll be ready, and I know that's not how it works. The preparation has to be there. The focus has to be there."
