AUBURN — Having six players selected in the 2020 NFL draft doesn’t seem like a lot when compared to reigning national champion LSU, which sent a record 14 to the next level, or cross-state rival Alabama, which produced nine draft picks. Clemson, Georgia and Florida each finished with seven.
But for Auburn, which has historically never been a year-in, year-out NFL factory like some of its rivals, six is a lot. It ties the modern-day program total set last year. The Tigers haven’t had more players than that hear their names called since 10 in 1989. But the draft was 12 rounds that year. It was shortened to seven in 1994.
Derrick Brown (No. 7, Carolina Panthers) and Noah Igbinoghene (No. 30, Miami Dolphins) gave Auburn two first-round picks for the first time since Greg Robinson and Dee Ford in 2014. Marlon Davidson (No. 47, Atlanta Falcons) gave the Tigers three top-50 picks for the first time since 2005.
Jack Driscoll (No. 145, Philadelphia Eagles), Daniel Thomas (No. 157, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Prince Tega Wanogho (No. 210, Eagles) rounded out a group that gave the Tigers their highest number of picks in a two-year span (12) since 1989-90 (14) and in a three-year span (16) since 1989-91 (20), when drafts were still 12 rounds.
Auburn has produced 32 picks over seven drafts since Gus Malzahn’s first season as head coach in 2013. It produced only 21 picks over the seven drafts before that.
“I think it's great for the future,” Malzahn said Friday, between the first and second rounds of this year’s draft. “It shows that players can come to Auburn and go to the NFL and reach your goals and dreams and get a great degree and be developed.”
The Tigers are in position for that success to continue. Here’s a look ahead at some of the names we may hear during the NFL draft in 2021 and beyond:
--
Senior class
Auburn won’t enter the 2020 season (whenever it starts) with a surefire first-round pick like last year with Brown, or even a 100% likely early-round pick like Davidson. It won’t have as many scholarship seniors, either — 14 to last year’s 17.
Some of those 14 have been little more than role players, too. Running back Malik Miller has only 81 career carries. Wide receiver Zach Farrar hasn’t made an impact since coming from Youngstown State as a graduate transfer last year. Cornerbacks Devan Barrett (a former running back) and Traivon Leonard haven’t gotten on the field much in the secondary. Offensive lineman Prince Micheal Sammons has hardly played in four years. Former four-star recruit T.D. Moultry hasn’t made the impact many expected.
But there could be some draft picks among the rest. Specifically along the defensive line, where position coach Rodney Garner has produced 20 over the last 22 years between Auburn and Georgia. Defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is entering his second season as a starter. Daquan Newkirk, who will compete to start alongside him, has the physical tools if he can stay healthy. Defensive end Big Kat Bryant led the defense with nine quarterback hurries last season. If he can turn some of those into sacks, the 6-foot-5, 247-pound former four-star recruit could significantly raise his stock.
Other names to watch include linebacker K.J. Britt, who earned first-team All-SEC honors in his first season as a starter this past season; and wide receiver Eli Stove, provided he can continue to regain some of the speed and explosiveness that made him such versatile offensive weapon during his freshman and sophomore seasons (before he tore his ACL).
--
Juniors with a decision to make
This is where the bulk of Auburn’s 2021 draft potential is.
The one player whose name has consistently popped up in way-too-early mock drafts is wide receiver Seth Williams, who some believe could be a top-20 pick at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds. His stock could skyrocket if he improves on a 59-catch, 830-yard, eight-touchdown sophomore season in an offense that is expected to be more pass-heavy under new coordinator Chad Morris. Anthony Schwartz has spoken openly about his desire to play in the NFL, and his speed would allow him to turn heads at the combine.
On defense, linebacker Zakoby McClain played at an elite level last season despite not technically being a starter; and Igbinoghene said he believed that cornerback Roger McCreary and safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday are good enough to be in the same position he was this year despite the fact that they’re just now ascending to starting roles.
Of course, it’s too early now to predict where most of those juniors will stand in the eyes of NFL talent evaluators. Or whether they’ll decide to leave early or stay for their senior seasons.
--
2022 and beyond
If any or all of those players decide to stick around for their senior seasons, Auburn's 2021 roster could be the most talented of the Malzahn era. Which would give the Tigers' 2022 draft class a real chance to be the best in modern program history.
Quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe will both be eligible, though that's not to say they will definitely declare early, but five-star recruits talented enough to be key contributors as true freshmen are often talented enough to be top draft picks, too.
Private quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, who has worked with Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow, has said Nix could be the No. 1 pick in 2022 because of his arm and the fact that he’s "more confident and mature than most of the guys I've ever been around."
Another reason is recruiting. Auburn’s 2019 signing class featured the highest average player rating (.9116) of Malzahn's tenure. The 2020 class features the second-highest rating (.9089).
So again, Auburn might never be an NFL factory like Alabama or LSU. Historically, it never has been. But the program’s success in the draft has been on the rise in recent years, and if Malzahn and his staff continue to recruit at the level that they have in recent years, it could continue to grow.
“We’re recruiting talented players with character and we have a staff that is doing a great job developing them,” Malzahn said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.