AUBURN — Isaac Okoro will be the first one-and-done player in Auburn men's basketball history.
The true freshman forward announced in a letter to the Tigers fan base on Monday that he plans to keep his name in the 2020 NBA draft, which is scheduled for Oct. 16.
If the projections are correct, Okoro will also be the program's first lottery selection (top-14) since Chris Morris went No. 4 overall to the then-New Jersey Nets in 1988. Chuma Okeke was selected 16th overall last year, which is outside the lottery.
"Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine," Okoro wrote in the letter, which was posted to the school's official athletics website. "Thanks to hard work and the support of Auburn basketball, including you the fans, I’m now in a position to achieve that dream. I have decided to keep my name in the draft and focus on the next chapter of my life."
The four-star recruit out of Powder Springs, Georgia, came to Auburn after helping to lead McEachern High to a 32-0 record and state championship as a senior. He was rated as the 36th-best player nationally in the 2019 class.
And he was even better than that for the Tigers. Okoro was a starter from Day 1, even as a true freshman. The 6-foot-6 small forward scored in double figures in his first six games of his career. He finished his abridged rookie season averaging 12.8 points (second on the team) on 51% shooting (third).
Okoro didn't get the chance to play in the SEC or NCAA tournaments after the college basketball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he did become the fifth player in SEC history to be named to the coaches’ All-SEC (he was second team), All-Defensive and All-Freshmen teams for his performance during the regular season.
"This didn’t happen overnight. I had a lot of people in my corner who helped me get here, beginning with my parents," Okoro wrote. "I also would not be in this position without BP (head coach Bruce Pearl), Coach (Ira) Bowman and the staff. They were with me 24/7 this past year. Anytime I needed help — whether it was breaking down film, learning something about a specific play, being in the gym late nights or early mornings — they were there.
"My teammates — my brothers — they played a big part, too. They pushed me to be better every day. I believe this team had a chance to do something special in March."
The most recent NBA mock drafts consistently have Okoro coming off the board in the top 12 picks, with projected landing spots including the Atlanta Hawks (No. 4), Chicago Bulls (No. 7) Washington Wizards (No. 9) and Phoenix Suns (No. 10). CBS Sports describes him as "an elite athlete who profiles as a lock-down perimeter defender at 6-5 with a 6-9 wingspan."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.