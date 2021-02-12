Richard Fitts faced the same problem just about every college athlete did last spring.
With COVID-19 pausing the season, the junior Auburn baseball pitcher needed a place to throw, but all the baseball fields around his hometown of Helena were closed.
Fortunately, Fitts’ father, Danny, loves projects.
Two days after the right-hander got home, they came up with the idea to build their own facility.
Over a week later, the result was the perfect at-home training tool: a foldable, portable pitcher’s mound.
Fitts used it to propel himself toward becoming the next breakout pitching star for Auburn when the season begins next Friday against Presbyterian.
The former walk-on will be part of a weekend rotation headlined by Cody Greenhill and Jack Owen (if he’s healthy; Owen is dealing with a dislocated finger that could sideline him a few weeks).
Fitts struggled as a freshman going through SEC play for the first time, compiling a 7.88 ERA out of Auburn’s bullpen in 2019. But he pitched well in two appearances in the College World Series in Omaha, allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings against Mississippi State and Louisville.
That success continued into his sophomore campaign, where Fitts was 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in six appearances before the season was shut down after 18 games.
But there were things the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander felt like he needed to work on. Mainly, his velocity. He touched 95 mph on the radar gun a few times during the first two seasons of his career but couldn’t maintain that speed over multiple innings. He wanted to get to a place where he could.
By the time the fall rolled around, Fitts was sitting 95-96 mph and reaching back for as much as 98.
“He's probably the only guy that didn't stop throwing over the break,” Greenhill said. “We mess with him every day about getting tweeted out all the time, but he's showing up and making guys look silly up there. That's just a testament of his hard work.”
Fitts said he called Auburn strength and conditioning coach Chris Joyner once a week during quarantine to pick his brain about specific workouts he could do. He worked with pitching coach Tim Hudson to figure out different things he could do with his fastball to speed it up. He developed a changeup, too.
He also had his own personal coach at home in the form of his older brother, Trevor Fitts, who played for Auburn coach Butch Thompson at Mississippi State and is now the pitching coach at Austin Peay.
“Usually he’s just kind of been that mentor, someone that I look up to,” Richard Fitts said. “Just having him there as kind of a coach aspect, telling me some different things that he sees based off of some data and stuff that I send him, everything like that was really big.”
It helped Fitts make a meteoric rise during a pandemic. He hasn’t thrown a pitch for Auburn in a real game since March, yet he showed enough during bullpen sessions and fall scrimmages that he’s been tabbed a second-team preseason All-American by D1Baseball.
More than that, both D1Baseball and Perfect Game rank Fitts as a top-10 college prospect in 2021. There’s a belief that he could follow in the footsteps of Casey Mize and Tanner Burns and be a first-round MLB draft pick this year.
“Some people just laid it down and, you know, went on about their business and tried to figure out the pandemic or what we're going through, and I get it. It's no judgement there,” Thompson said.
“Somebody like Richard Fitts had his brain wired to be like, ‘How do I capture this moment here, this break? And what can I figure out to continue to grow?’”
