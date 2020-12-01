AUBURN — Gus Malzahn has three wins over Nick Saban’s Alabama football team during his eight-year tenure. Only one other coach (Les Miles) has as many, and none have more.
One thing he hasn’t done, though, is beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Saturday’s 42-13 loss was Auburn’s fourth straight under Malzahn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with those games being decided by 11, 18, 31 and 29 points.
And it’s not just Tuscaloosa. Malzahn hasn’t beaten Georgia in Athens or LSU in Baton Rouge, either. His teams are a combined 0-12 against Auburn’s three biggest opponents on the road, compared to an 8-4 mark at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
But those are just raw totals. It’s worth attempting to put them into context.
Is this just a Malzahn problem?
At Alabama, kind of. The Iron Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa in 2000 after being played in either Birmingham or Auburn every meeting since 1902. Auburn won five of the first seven under Tommy Tuberville (4-1) and Gene Chizik (1-1) before losing all four under Malzahn.
At Georgia and LSU, though, it is an Auburn problem. The program hasn’t won in Sanford Stadium since 2005. It hasn’t won in Tiger Stadium since 1999. That’s 17 straight losses. Malzahn is responsible for less than half of them.
Overall, Auburn is 31-40-1 all-time in Tuscaloosa, Athens and Baton Rouge.
Do any opponents win in those stadiums?
Not often. Since 2013, Alabama is 52-2 at home, Georgia 45-7 and LSU 42-8.
The Crimson Tide’s only home losses during that stretch are to Hugh Freeze’s best Ole Miss team (2015) and eventual national champion LSU (2019). Three of Georgia’s came during Kirby Smart’s first season (2016) – it lost no more than one any other season.
Auburn, for the sake of comparison, is 45-10 at home under Malzahn.
How good were those teams the years Auburn played them on the road?
Very.
Alabama, in the years it hosted Auburn, is 48-4, including 26-0 at home. Georgia is 35-13 and 19-4 with LSU at 33-10 and 25-2.
Auburn's common thread in those losses has been a lack of offense, more often than not, despite Malzahn's offensive reputation. The Tigers have averaged 32.7 points during Malzahn's tenure but just 17.1 in road games against those teams.
You can maybe chalk up this year's first, on Oct. 3 in Athens, to it being Auburn’s second game under offensive coordinator Chad Morris with an unsettled line coming off a heavily disrupted offseason. But the Tigers played their best football of the season in three straight wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee entering the Iron Bowl.
"Every game is different," Malzahn said. "You know, you're expecting to win. We've done a solid job at home. But when you're playing some of the best teams in the country on the road, you've got to play good football. You have to make plays and you've got to have a clean game. And we didn't do that yesterday."
