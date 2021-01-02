Anthony Schwartz's reasons for opting out of playing in Friday's Citrus Bowl are now clear.
The Auburn wide receiver announced on social media Saturday that he will forgo his senior season on the Plains and enter the NFL draft.
There probably won't be a shortage of teams interested in a one-time Olympic hopeful sprinter who set a boys youth world record when he ran a 100-meter dash in 10.15 seconds in 2017.
"I am excited to begin my journey to the NFL," he wrote.
Schwartz, a four-star recruit ranked as the 30th overall wide receiver recruit in the 2018 class, chose Auburn over more than 20 other Power 5 offers. The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native's speed made him an immediate weapon — he caught 22 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 27 times for 211 yards and five scores as a freshman.
A broken hand slowed him to start his sophomore campaign, but he still averaged 10.7 yards per play. As a junior this season, he led Auburn with 54 receptions, which he turned into 636 yards and three touchdowns.
That might not be top-wideout college production, but his speed will almost certainly turn plenty of heads during the scouting process before April's draft.
"As a kid, it was my dream to play college football in the SEC, and Auburn University allowed me to do just that," he wrote. "Being at Auburn has been a blessing, and I wouldn't trade it for anything else in the world."
Schwartz thanked coaches Gus Malzahn, Kodi Burns and Larry Porter in his farewell, as well as his family, teammates and fans. He also left the latter with a message:
"I ask during these tough times to be patient and trust the process as Auburn goes through some changes and to support Coach (Bryan) Harsin."
