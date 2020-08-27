AUBURN — Shaun Shivers had no idea that it was going to blow up the way it did.
He understands how big the play was, of course. The 5-foot-7 Auburn running back barreled into Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with so much force during last year’s Iron Bowl that he knocked the future second-round NFL draft pick’s helmet clean off his head, and he did so on his way to scoring the touchdown that ultimately gave the Tigers a 48-45 victory. The image went viral.
Shivers didn’t think people would still be talking about it to this day, though.
“That’s been kind of crazy,” he said Wednesday, nearly nine months after that game. “Every time I’m on social media I always see a new post about the hit. Even when I go out sometimes, I go out to Walmart or get food, people always stop me like, ‘How does it feel to be a legend here at Auburn?’ ”
That was far and away the highlight of Shivers’ sophomore season, during which he finished fifth on the team with 55 carries for 286 yards and three touchdowns, including that one. Now, he’d like to build on it.
“I’ve been working out every day, working my craft, working my game, working on catching the football, working on things I need to add to my game, catching kick returns and catching punts and things like that,” Shivers said. “I was doing that a lot when I was back home and now it’s transferred over here to the field, so I can say it’s going to be a big year. It’s going to be a good year.”
Shivers, a junior, has suddenly become the veteran leader in Auburn’s running backs room. JaTarvious Whitlow, the team’s leading rusher the past two seasons, is gone, as are veterans Kam Martin and Malik Miller.
Those five players have combined to rush for 1,160 yards at the college level. Shivers is responsible for more than half of that total by himself.
“That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, be a leader for the team and the program and just let people feed off my energy,” Shivers said. “I knew I wanted to step up because it was time. This year I just took on a big role. It’s time to step up this year and lead the team and just do what I’ve always done since growing up, be a leader.”
And as a leader, he’s the first to hype up his fellow running backs. On Wednesday, Shivers described redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards as “a bad man” who “looks real good out there.” True freshman Tank Bigsby as a guy who “wants to learn every day, that wants to be right on everything, and that’s what kind of person you want in a room.” Sophomore D.J. Williams as “our guy” and “looking real good” after missing the first week of practice, and Harold Joiner as “going to be a real big man for us this year.”
That’s a lot of mouths to feed out of one backfield. Shivers, though, isn’t worried about it. His takeaway from six practices in first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ system is that it’s designed to get the ball into playmakers' hands and have them make explosive plays. That includes getting running backs matched up one-on-one with linebackers so they can make plays as receivers.
As Shivers showed against Alabama, he doesn’t need many touches to make an impact.
“We don’t really think about how many carries we’re going to get a game or how much we’re going to play in a game,” he said. “We’re just here to support each other and get better as a room, as a unit. At the end of the day, whoever gets the most carries or whatever, all us are going to go out there and do what we do, because that’s why we came to Auburn — to make plays, do what we’re being taught and add more explosiveness to the offense.”
