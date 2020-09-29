AUBURN — If you didn't know Jaylin Simpson's name going into last weekend's season opener, you learned it pretty quickly.
On the first play of Kentucky's second drive, Auburn's redshirt freshman starting cornerback burst into the backfield and stuffed Chris Rodriguez for a loss of 6 yards on a toss run. On its next, he broke up a third-and-28 pass that kept the visitors out of field-goal range and forced a punt.
Simpson finished the first start of his career with four tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. For his efforts in Auburn's 29-13 win over Kentucky, he was named SEC freshman of the week on Monday.
It's not the type of Week 1 performance many might have predicted from Simpson a few months ago. He totaled only two tackles and a half tackle for loss in four appearances as a rookie last season. He began the preseason rotating both at cornerback and safety, seemingly headed toward a reserve role in the secondary.
But "he really came on," coach Gus Malzahn said. When Auburn put Simpson at cornerback full-time, he improved each day, showing his speed, ball skills and tackling ability. He built up so much momentum that he eventually won the starting job over presumed favorites Nehemiah Pritchett and Marco Domio.
Simpson certainly looked the part against Kentucky, which bodes well for Auburn's secondary moving forward, maybe in Saturday's game at Georgia. The starter opposite him, Roger McCreary, also put together an award-worthy performance against the Wildcats. He earned the team's weekly helmet sticker and a spot on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week after totaling four tackles, a key interception (which would have been a 100-yard pick-six if not for a penalty) and a forced fumble.
"He’s crazy athletic, a freakish athlete," linebacker K.J. Britt said of Simpson. "Watching him every day work, work, work his craft coming from safety to corner and just to keep working. He’s now progressed his way into a starting position. I don’t expect anything else but for him to progress, and before it’s all said and done, I expect him to be a household name. He’s going to be really special.”
