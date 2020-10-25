The Auburn Tigers made mistakes Saturday, but thanks to some heroics from two of their most important players on offense, they survived for a 35-28 victory over Ole Miss. Here are three things we learned:
1. Bo Nix-Seth Williams connection just fine: So much was made of the quarterback and wide receiver arguing on the sideline during a loss at South Carolina last week. Members of ESPN’s "College GameDay" crew cited that as a reason for picking Ole Miss to win Saturday.
But everyone at Auburn, from coach Gus Malzahn down to the players, described it as nothing more than a tense moment between two of the most competitive people on the roster. And they turned out to be right.
Bo Nix completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and a go-ahead 58-yard touchdown to Seth Williams with 1:14 remaining. Williams caught eight balls for 150 yards and that score.
"Two great minds are always going to bump heads. You’re just going to get over it," Williams said. "It was nothing to worry about, just me and him — just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win.”
2. The defense can still put a lid on a stadium: On paper, Saturday's game looked like a potentially bad matchup for Auburn's pass defense.
The Rebels gained 444 yards and scored 28 points, but that damage didn't come through the air — Matt Corral completed just 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
That success proved crucial after Williams' go-ahead touchdown — Ole Miss needed to go 75 yards in 71 seconds to tie the game, but made it only 46. Corral completed 2 of 6 passes for 16 yards and threw an interception on the final play from the 29-yard line.
"It wasn't perfect, but I think we did really solid based on how we prepared this week in practice," linebacker Owen Pappoe said.
Cornerback Roger McCreary held the SEC's leading receiver, Elijah Moore, to just 16 yards on five catches. He also intercepted a pass in the end zone and blew up a fake field goal attempt in the third quarter.
3. Little things continue to hold Auburn back: You never want to hear the long snapper’s name during a game. But Bill Taylor’s came up twice. First, he sent a ball over Auburn punter Oscar Chapman’s head in the third quarter, which set Ole Miss up with great field position.
More significantly, he had a bad snap on the point-after try following Auburn’s go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. That allowed Ole Miss to take a 28-27 lead on its next possession rather than tying the game.
Those are things this Auburn team can’t afford to do in a season where, especially over the previous three games, the line between winning and losing has been so thin. Those weren’t the only ones.
