Mercer Auburn Football

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby reached 100 yards rushing for the 10th time in his career in Saturday's win over Mercer. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Butch Dill

AUBURN — Tank Bigsby racked up another 100-yard game, Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, and Auburn opened the season with a 42-16 win over Mercer on Saturday.

