AUBURN — Tank Bigsby racked up another 100-yard game, Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, and Auburn opened the season with a 42-16 win over Mercer on Saturday.
Bigsby finished with 16 carries for 147 yards, including touchdowns of 2 and 39 yards.
It was the 10th 100-yard rushing game of Bigsby's career. He had five last season.
The 147 yards rank third on Bigsby's career list. He had a career-high 192 against Mississippi State in 2020 and 164 vs. South Carolina last year.
“We ran the ball effectively,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “We want to run the football. Overall, it all starts with running the ball. ... We wanted to do that tonight, and I’d say we did that pretty well.”
On Saturday, Bigsby's 39-yard TD run came with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter and gave the Tigers a 42-7 lead. It also ended his night.
Hunter scored on a 19-yard run to cap the opening possession of the season.
Auburn took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards in 11 plays.
Hunter added a 2-yard TD early in the second quarter to make it 21-0. His 1-yard run with 4:47 left in the third pushed the lead to 35-7.
Auburn had two quarterbacks throw for 100 yards.
Starter T.J. Finley was 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Robby Ashford, a transfer from Oregon, finished 4-of-7 passing for 100 yards.
Ashford also showed the potential to run. He was behind only Bigsby in rushing, finishing with 68 yards on six carries.
“I just looked at it as I got an opportunity to play ball,” Ashford said. “And that’s all I wanted and all I asked for. Whether I’m going off the bench or starting, I just want to play football. Whichever way I can help the team is what I’m going to do every day.”
Ashford had a 49-yard run in the first quarter on the first play of Auburn's second drive. The run led to a Finley touchdown pass.
Finley hooked up with John Samuel Shenker for a 2-yard score to give Auburn a 14-0 lead.
Mercer scored both in the final minute of the first half and the final minute of the game, with a fourth-quarter field goal in between.
Fred Payton threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Devron Harper with 20 seconds left in the first half, and the two hooked up again with 25 seconds left in the game on an 8-yard score.
The Bears (1-1) also got a 33-yard field goal from Devin Folser with 7:49 to go in the fourth quarter.
Payton was 21-of-36 passing for 197 yards.
Auburn finished with 497 yards total offense, while Mercer had 271.
“It’s always a great opportunity to play a team like this,” Mercer head coach Drew Cronic said. “I wouldn’t say I’m proud of the way we played. I thought we hurt ourselves a lot. But I like the way we finished each half. We showed some resiliency, but way too many self-inflicted mistakes.”
The Tigers scored on their first two possessions and, after a punt, scored on their next two.
Ja'varrius Johnson caught four passes for 117 yards to lead Auburn's receivers. On defense, Cam Riley totaled 15 tackles, nine of which were solos.
The Tigers, who host San Jose State next week, have won 16 straight home games against non-conference opponents. They also improved to 101-27-2 all-time in season openers.
