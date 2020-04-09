Bryce Brown's favorite games to play in this past season were the ones against NBA players.
It happens in the G League more than you would think, he said. The former four-year Auburn standout played for the Maine Red Claws, who had the third-best record in the Eastern Conference and fourth-best record overall at 28-14. Parent organizations wanted to see how young players on the back end of NBA rosters stacked up against talent their age.
Brown’s teammates included Carsen Edwards, Yante Maten, Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall — all familiar names around SEC basketball or the NCAA Tournament during the past few seasons.
Some of the NBA guys they faced off against include Theo Pinson, PJ Dozier, Oshae Brissett, Naz Reid, Dragan Bender, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Josh Jackson, all of which have spent significant time on NBA rosters.
“People are looking at those guys, the NBA assignments, and how they’re doing. And they’re looking at you to see how you’re doing against those NBA assignments,” Brown told the Montgomery Advertiser. “So, if they drop a guy down at your position, they want to see how you do. The other team can look at me, as well. So I tried to take advantage of those opportunities.”
When the season was suspended, the 6-foot-3 guard ranked fourth among the Red Claws’ regulars averaging 16.1 points. His 42.4% shooting mark from beyond the arc ranked 13th in the G League, and his 125 made 3-pointers ranked seventh.
Brown wasn’t sure exactly what to expect when he signed with the Celtics organization as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 25.
The Atlanta-area native previously never followed the G League that closely, so he didn’t know what to expect when he was drafted.
It’s basketball’s version of the minor leagues, occupying cities such as Portland, Maine; Uniondale, New York; and Erie Pennsylvania, to name a few. However, it has grown over the past five years, jumping from 17 teams up to 28 since 2015.
Brown played against Maten, the 2018 SEC Player of the Year at Georgia and Waters, a first-team all SEC selection at LSU in 2019 and the three bonded over the shared experience.
“We would talk about the rivalries between each other and all. I just feel like it was fun, because we all came out at around the same time,”Brown said. “We got to see how it goes, how the league is. You look at the G League, you didn’t think that many guys were talented, but there were so many talented guys.”
The experience wasn’t much different than college (minus the weather in Maine). Players lived in a Residence Inn that felt a lot like a dorm — they had separate bedrooms, but they still lived in suites with roommates. A team van drove them to and from practice and meals.
The Portland Exhibition Building, where the Red Claws played home games, is small (just 3,000 seats), but Brown said it was often full. That crowd saw him make 11 of 11 3-point attempts on his way to 43 points against Delaware in December.
“I can’t say it wasn’t a basketball state,” Brown said. “Everywhere else you would go, there wouldn’t be no crowd.”
The vast majority of G League players are on one-year deals, but Brown played on an Exhibit 10 contract, which is one season for the league minimum (about $7,000 per month). So NBA personnel were constantly watching — not just from the Celtics, but from every team in the league.
“They all give me feedback,” Brown said. “It’s the same thing — just continuing to improve playmaking, continuing to improve ball-screen decision making (and) they constantly tell me how much I’m improving.”
Officially, play in the G League is only suspended, but the expectation is that it will eventually be canceled because of COVID-19.
Maine lost its last game, 113-92, to the Blue Coats in Wilmington, Delaware, on March 11. The team found out in the airport on their way home the season was suspended.
"We were just hoping, at that point, that they didn’t cancel the season. We were kind of feeling like they would, but we were hoping that they wouldn’t,” Brown said.
The Red Claws thought they had a chance to make a run in the G League playoffs and earn up to $15,000 in bonuses.
“When they did end it, we were just like, ‘Dang.” It ended our season just like that. It was kind of hard, because we played so well the whole year,” Brown continued. “It was definitely something that we missed out on. We felt like we could have won the whole thing.”
Instead, Brown is back home in Georgia, adjusting to life amid the pandemic. He’s doing what he can to stay in shape around the house, but as of last month, gyms are closed, and a lot of public courts are chained shut.
He's used to making 300 to 500 shots nearly every day. Right now, though, most of the shots he’s getting up are on the NBA 2K20 video game with former Auburn teammates Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke.
He feels like he showed enough during the 34 games he did play in as a rookie to warrant another look next year.
“They’ve seen me play in college, they’ve seen me play my first year. So, at this point, they know what I can do,” Brown said. “They should have seen growth through this season, I feel like I should have an opportunity as soon as all this wears down. I feel pretty confident about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.