AUBURN — Auburn is in a near-constant state of having to replace standout defensive linemen. Nick Fairley, Dee Ford, Carl Lawson, Montravius Adams, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson — the list goes on and on.
But few departures over the past few years have loomed as large as that of Dontavius Russell. The four-year starter from was never the biggest star or statistical leader on Rodney Garner’s defensive line, but his value went far beyond what was measurable.
“Don was such a steady player,” Garner said before last season. “He didn't wow you with his stats and all that, but when you graded that film on Sunday, man, you appreciated having him.”
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele believes the Tigers have found another one like him in redshirt freshman Colby Wooden.
“That was a hard guy to replace — a hard guy to replace — because he did his job. And it was hard to find snaps on the tape where he did not do his job,” Steele said of Russell. “Colby is very similar in that regard. He lines up and he knows his job. He knows what his job is and he works extremely hard to do his job, and most of the time, he gets his job done.”
Wooden has been a breakout performer for Auburn this season. He ranks fifth on the defense with 29 tackles and is tied for third with 1½ sacks. He leads the SEC with seven tackles for loss.
In some ways, that comes as a surprise. Wooden appeared in only four games during a redshirt season last year, totaling just four tackles. He wasn’t talked about much during preseason practice until the Tigers named him a starting defensive tackle five days before the opener against Kentucky, which is not something many expected given that he signed with the Tigers as a 230-pound defensive end.
But he’s not doing anything Auburn’s coaching staff didn’t think he could.
“He’s a pro at what he does. He is a man. He’s not emotional about things in terms of getting up and down. He comes to work every day with the same attitude, and attitude is the key. That’s a big starting point,” Steele said. “He knows to get where he needs to get and for us to get where we need to get, it’s going to take hard work. He doesn’t shy away from that.”
Wooden is now listed at 268 pounds.
“He used to be soft. We would always be on him about toughening up,” linebacker Zakoby McClain said. “He finally stepped up and started playing his role.”
And if Wooden continues at this rate, his name might one day be on the list of standout defensive linemen Auburn has to replace — he already has more tackles for loss than any of Ford, Lawson, Adams, Brown or Davidson had as freshmen, and he still has four more regular-season games to play.
“Just seeing his improvement and physicality and seeing how much he’s grown to grasp the game — of course, it’s a learning curve when you get here — but he really has bought in to what we have going here, the culture,” defensive end Big Kat Bryant said. “He was here with Marlon and Derrick, so he kind of seen what the standard is. He’s really taken a big step forward.
“I really look forward to playing beside him and watching him grow.”
