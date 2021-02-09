Bruce Pearl talked to Allen Flanigan, Devan Cambridge and Jamal Johnson the night before Sharife Cooper was finally declared eligible on Jan. 9. The Auburn basketball coach wanted to start the five-star freshman point guard immediately, which meant one of those three players would have to come off the bench.
Cambridge ended up being the one to accept that role. What followed was the best stretch of his college career with double-figure scoring in six of his next eight games after doing so just three times in the first 11.
But it’s not simply the result of him feeling more comfortable coming off the bench. Cambridge returned to the starting five against Ole Miss on Saturday and scored a season-high 16 points.
No, Pearl said, Cambridge’s ascension has been the result of two key changes — one to his mindset, and the other at point guard.
The sophomore’s recent development has been a positive during a challenging stretch of games. The Tigers (10-10, 4-7 SEC) have lost three straight entering Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. date at Vanderbilt (5-9, 1-7) on SEC Network.
“He’s been really productive,” Pearl said. “I hope it continues.”
The first change for Cambridge — a Nashville native — came over Christmas break. He was off to a terribly slow start and it was weighing on him. At one point, the sophomore guard even took to Instagram to apologize to fans for his performance.
Pearl said he thought Cambridge was putting too much pressure on himself. And to his credit, he returned to campus following the holiday with a much better mindset. He scored 15 points in his first game back Dec. 30 against Arkansas.
But the real spark has been getting to play with Cooper.
Now, he’s doing it much more consistently. He’s scored in double figures as many times in nine games with Cooper (seven) as he did in 42 games without him. Playing alongside a facilitator like Cooper — who is averaging almost 9 assists per game — has given Cambridge better opportunities.
“A major difference,” Cambridge said last month. ‘That's what we've been waiting for is a true point guard. He's very unselfish. He's going to find me. Like, he makes my game a lot easier. He makes me look 10 times better.”
The numbers speak for themselves. His scoring average is 3 points higher and he's shooting much better with Cooper.
“Playing with a gifted point guard like Sharife who is able to find him at the rim and is able to find him on the perimeter clearly has helped his offensive game. And because he’s more involved in the offense, his defense has picked up tremendously,” Pearl said.
“I think Devan could be a high-level 3-and-D guy who can be a big-time rebounder and make plays at the rim in transition. He’s got the potential to be a great player. And he’s made progress. I think you’re beginning to see it now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.