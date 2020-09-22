AUBURN — Auburn football fans stayed locked into an NFL game late Sunday night they might not have otherwise cared too much about, especially after the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 12-point lead with fewer than five minutes to play.
But Cam Newton was the quarterback on the other side, and he did what Cam Newton does — he put his team on his back. He led the New England Patriots on a 75-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run that got them within five points.
He got them back to the 1-yard line with 3 seconds remaining for a chance to win.
The only surprising aspect of the performance might have been that the Patriots didn’t win. (The Seahawks stopped Newton at the goal line.)
Because winning is all Newton did at Auburn during the 2010 season — 13-0 record, SEC and national championships, Heisman Trophy. And it wasn’t just that he won, but how — whether it was 17-0 against Clemson or 24-0 at Alabama, the Tigers might have been down, but they were never out.
It left an indelible mark at Auburn. Ten years later, another Newton is hoping to make one of his own, albeit in an entirely different way.
Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, is also something of a legend at quarterback. He piloted FCS Howard to the biggest point-spread upset in college football history in 2017, a 43-40 win over UNLV in a game it entered as 45-point underdogs. Newton passed for 140 yards, rushed for 190 and scored three touchdowns. He was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year that season and its MVP the next.
Of course, that job wasn’t available at Auburn, not with Bo Nix around. Newton transferred to the school where his older brother starred to play wide receiver, a position at which he has no experience.
But you wouldn’t know that watching him.
“I saw him a few practices ago — he just ran through one of the DBs,” receiver Anthony Schwartz said of the 5-foot-11, 201-pound junior. “He wants to get open. Like, he wants the ball. He looks very natural as a receiver."
And his experience playing quarterback is part of why offensive coordinator Chad Morris believes Newton has made transition so quickly. He’s been able to move around the formations and play different wide receiver spots because he knows what they’re supposed to do.
The Tigers, who open their season at home against Kentucky on Saturday, need playmakers at that position, too. They return only three wide receivers who caught more than two passes last season.
“There’s no doubt that he’ll be able to help us out,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “I’ve just been so impressed with his attitude, his physicality, and really probably more than anything his want-to. He’s desperate to help the team."
Perhaps it’s fitting, too, that Newton is wearing No. 23. It’s an amalgamation of the “2” Cam made famous at Auburn and the “3” he wore at Howard, but it’s also the number Ryan Davis wore during his senior season at Auburn in 2018, when he became the program’s all-time leader in career receptions.
“He kind of came over here looking for a great opportunity. And I think he found one,” Nix said. “Knowing Caylin, he’s going to do whatever he can to help the team.”
Asked if that could include trick plays where he can use his passing ability — like Davis did, attempting four career passes and hitting three for touchdowns — Malzahn said he wouldn’t share publicly if it did. But he echoed his quarterback’s sentiments, saying, “I think he’s going to have a chance to help us in a lot of different ways.”
He wouldn’t be the first younger brother to do so at Auburn. Kenneth Carter totaled 53 tackles playing along the defensive line during a career that spanned both the program’s last SEC title seasons in 2010 and 2013. His brother, Marlon Davidson, arrived three years later and became one of the best defensive ends in program history.
Newton has a much higher bar to clear, but can you really doubt someone with that name on the back of his Auburn uniform?
“He’s got a lot of winner in him,” Malzahn said. “I just tried to encourage him to come here and be a part and help us win.”
