Auburn turned back the clock Saturday, and a rocking, raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd couldn’t have been happier.
Under interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, the Tigers pounded on the ground for ball control while relying on Auburn’s best defensive performance in ages to ensure a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M.
That ended Auburn’s five-game losing streak and extended A&M’s to six for the first time in half a century. And even though the outcome was up in the air until the final minutes, when Alex McPherson’s second field goal put the lead out of reach, it was a dominant win everywhere but the scoreboard.
It gave us something no one saw coming a month ago: Auburn escaped the SEC West cellar as its second-week head man outcoached Texas A&M’s $90 million head coach, Jimbo Fisher.
It started with the running game, as Auburn used the tag team of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter to consistently move the chains behind an oft-maligned offensive line that owned the line of scrimmage early. Add quarterback Robby Ashford’s ability to find yardage on scrambles and designed runs, and it was as old schools as it gets.
The only question was who would get downfield first — Bigsby running free down the sideline or Williams running wild ON the sideline, step for step, during the former’s 39-yard dash in the first half.
Both Bigsby and Hunter cracked the century mark rushing and Ashford, while not a factor through the air, provided the game’s lone touchdown with a pass.
You have to go way back, maybe a couple of decades, for a vintage performance like this for Auburn. The first one that comes to mind: a 9-0 Iron Bowl blanking of Alabama long before Tommy Tuberville had political aspirations.
Texas A&M is limited offensively. Then again, so was Auburn just a few weeks ago. But in search of rhythm on a crisp November night, the Aggies’ quest proved futile. On three of its first four possessions, the Aggies somehow got across midfield only to see momentum snatched away quickly. The best drive of the night ended with a punt from the Auburn 39 after draining six minutes off the clock with nothing to show for the effort.
The Aggies wouldn’t get that far again until midway through the fourth quarter following an interception off a tipped pass. Given golden opportunity, Texas A&M could muster just one first down before settling for a field goal — and it’s first score of the night.
Yes, the Aggies found the rhythm late, going 80 yards in the final three minutes after Auburn claimed a two-score lead. But Auburn recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
Auburn’s defense was, simply, sterling. The Tigers allowed just 215 yards — more than a third coming on the final drive.
At 4-6, Auburn would need another Iron Bowl miracle to even ensure a bowl bid.
Doesn’t matter. There’s a new feeling down on the Plains.
And that’s how a team picked to finish at the bottom of the division back in July dominated a team that began the preseason ranked No. 6.
This Auburn team is tougher and physical than the one that played under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers play with more emotion, too.
That’s all attributable to Williams, a former star whose popularity may be higher as an interim coach than it was even as an All-American on the 2004 undefeated team.
New athletic director John Cohen has made it clear Auburn wants an upgrade at the position.
Whoever takes the job, there has to be one indisputable demand.
Find a spot for Cadillac Williams and groom him to take on the role full time down the road.
Because he’s instilled something in the program that we haven’t seen in a few years.
