Lunch time Down on the Plains. A surprisingly raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd. The perfect time for an informal meet and greet.
So, first snap, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe meets Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson 10 years beyond the line of scrimmage. Jefferson tries to throw the ball away to avoid the sack but is assessed an intentional grounding call.
Two plays later, Razorback Rocket Sanders looks to be on the verge of a big, big gain when he is greeted by Nehemiah Pritchett, who greets him with an ankle-grabbing tackle.
And that’s how Saturday morning began as Auburn set out on a quest to snap a three-game SEC losing streak.
In a matchup to escape the SEC West cellar, Auburn set the tone but couldn’t carry the torch, playing competitively until Arkansas raced away to a 41-27 victory.
The loss drops Auburn to 3-5 on the year, but there’s still hope: dates with Mississippi State and Texas A&M to keep hopes of a bowl destination and anything-but-last place viable options.
Now, for the good: Robby Ashford continued to show growth at quarterback, both with his legs (87 rushing yards) and arm (285 passing). He also found a new playmaker in Camden Brown (a career-best 83 yards receiving).
The running game continues to evolve. Damari Alston joined the Tank Bigsby-Jarquez Hunter rotation with some positive impact. Auburn averaged 5 yards a carry, but when Arkansas took command in the second half the running game had to be jettisoned to chase down a Razorback lead that grew like extraterrestrial slime in a sci-fi movie.
Unfortunately, the strong start on defense soon became a remnant of the past. Auburn had no long-term plan to stop KJ Jefferson, who can kill any defense by multiple methods.
As for Sanders, he was the best player on the field — Pappoe’s initial meet-and-greet notwithstanding. He ran for 171 yards and effectively ended any notion of an Auburn upset bid in the third quarter with a 76-yard rumble that keyed the second-half Razorback tsunami.
In fact, the biggest shocker of the game was that Arkansas, a preseason Top 25 fixture, was even in this predicament.
The Razorbacks are deeper than Auburn, and far more explosive. And when they play their game, they are capable of beating just about anyone — critical wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and BYU attest to that.
What Arkansas lacks is what Auburn’s got.
Consistency.
The Tigers have been consistently mediocre since Bo Nix’s injury in 2021. And time’s running out to change the narrative in 2022.
At this point, it may not matter.
Except … on a pleasant October Saturday, Jordan-Hare was reasonably packed and appropriately noisy. And Auburn hasn’t shown signs of quit as much as inadequacy. And that’s why you keep trying to reverse the trajectory.
For the players, the coaches and a fan base that’s not ready to wait till next year.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.