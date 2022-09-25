In football, halftime offers a chance to regroup and recharge, an opportunity to tweak a game plan while taking a breather.
It’s a welcomed tradition.
Except at Auburn, where halftime is the equivalent of a trip into the Bermuda Triangle at the height of a Category 5 hurricane.
During the Bryan Harsin Era on the Plains, Auburn has forged an identity around disappearances somewhere between the second and third quarter. Think I’m joking? In its last six losses, Auburn outscored foes 61-51 in the opening half only to get Blitzkrieged 105-40 after the bands left the field.
Against Missouri on Saturday afternoon, Auburn was on the verge of pulling off another vanishing act until it met its match.
In a game short on style points but full of old-school grit, Auburn somehow pulled off a 17-14 victory against Missouri in overtime when it looked like a season on the brink was effectively sunk.
Even when nothing went right, Auburn found a way. Or Missouri found a way to jinx it on its own.
In the second half, after Missouri had rallied to tie, first-time starting quarterback Robby Ashford suffered an apparent injury trying to deliver a block on a broken play. With opening-day starter T.J. Finley and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada unavailable due to injuries of their own, Auburn had no recourse but to turn to fourth-string QB Holden Geriner, the true freshman from Savannah.
It was a near impossible situation. No football coach yet has devised a way to get the fourth guy on the depth chart the same number of practice reps as the starter. And, until Saturday, Geriner hadn’t even gotten a chance at mop-up duty — basically, because Auburn’s only laugher of a game came at its expense.
Geriner ran the Auburn offense for two series, checking off one first down on his second career completion before Ashford returned to the game.
It wouldn’t matter. By then, Missouri had stymied Auburn’s offense — limiting the home team to 131 yards of offense the rest of regulation time after Auburn opened the game with a pair of scoring drives for a 14-0 lead.
The only question was which form of second-half Voodoo would befall the homestanding Tigers next.
This one would be extremely painful. First, Missouri stuffed Tank Bigsby on a fourth-and-inches gambit with 88 yards left.
Then, a miraculous reprieve — Missouri’s Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal as the fourth quarter expired. Auburn’s Anders Carlson, given a reprieve of his own after Missouri jumped offsides, nailed a 39-yard three-pointer in overtime.
Then, excruciatingly, more heartbreak seemed headed Auburn’s way. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat was headed to the game-winning touchdown when he lost his grip trying to reach for the end zone. Auburn’s Cayden Bridges alertly pounced on the ball, securing the Auburn victory. If there was a hero, it was Hall, who also created the game’s first turnover with an early interception off a deflection.
Just like that: collapse averted. Curse broken.
Yes, the offense remains anemic, the running-game AWOL and the quarterback roster has been thinned in half.
But, somehow, Auburn survived and fought back. And with a schedule that offers no other certain victory the rest of the way, this win should be treasured and locked away in the memory banks.
It may be the last of its kind this season.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.