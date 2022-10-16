There would be no second-half disappearing act for Auburn this Saturday. Instead, Auburn disappeared early. And suddenly, a bleak season was looking like a black hole.
Ninth-ranked Ole Miss led Auburn 21-0 seconds into the second quarter, playing a dominating version of name-your-score.
Hire the moving vans. Order the basketball tickets. Wait ‘til next year cause 2022 was toast.
But then Robby Ashford, already benched once for a series after a dreadful start, scrambled long enough to find Koy Moore wide open for a 46-yard gain. Holes began to open for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. And Ashford himself found the end zone on a short keeper.
Auburn went on the road, a place it’s had so much success before, and put a scare in Lane Kiffin and Co. while the final result — Ole Miss 48, Auburn 34 — won’t soothe the wounds of a frustrating autumn on the Plains, it revealed something quite unexpected about this edition of the Tigers.
It showed a coaching staff that can, indeed, adjust — in this case, against one of the greatest mismatch exploiters in college football. It showed a team that refused to quit even en route to the woodshed.
It showed that while Auburn’s staring at the possibility of a second-straight losing season, this team hasn’t conceded a thing. And it came away from Oxford with much to build on.
Start with Ashford, the Hoover High product and Oregon transfer. His first three drives ended with a pair of punts and a pick, prompting Bryan Harsin to pull him for a series. Exit Ashford, enter T.J. Finley for the first time since he was injured in the Penn State game.
Finley floundered just as Ashford had, losing a fumble on a quarterback sack.
Cue the merry-go-round. Ashford was back in. But, this time, things were different.
Maybe the sideline view during Finley’s three plays provided a glimpse into the future. Or maybe it just ticked him off. There was evidence on the bench after the first touchdown, when Ashford and Bigsby started barking at each other.
But the results were indisputable.
After a season of seeing others grab their lunch money and run, Auburn was fighting back.
The three-touchdown deficit began dissipating. Even as Kiffin pulled out the stops — a pair of fourth-down gambits and a successful onside kick — Auburn chipped away: 21-14, 28-17, 28-24, 38-31, 41-34.
Ashford threw sparingly, but when he did, he was effective. Bigsby and Hunter were turning flashes of space into big gains, shedding Rebels tacklers along the way.
Auburn’s defense managed to make Ole Miss’ biggest threat, receiver Jonathan Mingo, a no-show.
But as the skies darkened, so did Auburn hopes. Because there was no answer for the Ole Miss running game. Three different backs cracked the century-mark and the Rebels gutted Auburn for 448 rushing yards on the day. Quinshon Judkins accomplished his feat with 6 minutes remaining in the game, finding a crease and exploding 41 yards untouched to put the game, finally, out of reach.
For emphasis, Mother Nature followed with a nearby bolt of lightning to force a weather delay.
Unlike the Braves and Dodgers, Auburn showed little ill effect from the long time off, driving near midfield. But the last gasp ended with an interception throw by Ashford, who was running for his life.
For Auburn, an off week comes at an opportune time.
The question now will be what fireworks follow. The expectation was that if Auburn makes a move, now would be the perfect time to let Harsin go. But after Auburn’s performance Saturday, it may be time to rethink that.
