Georgia’s national title hangover arrived late but continues to be a killer concern, and the Auburn defense took advantage Saturday afternoon.
Stetson Bennett won a national title a year ago, rallying the Bulldogs in the national title game. But for most of the day against Auburn, he once again looked like a walk-on, fourth-string, Plan D quarterback as the South’s oldest rivalry resumed its acquaintance.
Yet none of that mattered.
In a game that set offensive football back 50 years for at least a half, the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs swamped Auburn 42-10 between the hedges. But the final margin wasn’t indicative of the struggles of the day.
Again, there were positives for the visiting Tigers in a losing cause.
Start with the road trip, Auburn’s first of the season halfway through the schedule. While there were some hiccups with false starts, Auburn didn’t seem fazed by the crowd, noise or rancor. Unfortunately, the crowd doesn’t hit like the Georgia defense, which stung plenty.
As for the Auburn defense, it focused on limiting what has become a pass-happy Georgia attack. That meant running opportunities were there, and Georgia took advantage on occasion. But the Bulldogs had to grind things out — just as they did a week ago against Missouri — until the dam finally broke.
And when it broke, it unleashed a flood of second-half points.
Meanwhile, the Auburn offense continued to aimlessly wander. But it did score in the second half. Twice. Seriously. That’s improvement, right?
For Georgia, it all began with a failed fake punt attempt at the end of the first quarter. Gifted incredible field position, Georgia methodically moved 36 yards over seven plays to find the end zone for the first time. The score stood 7-0. It might as well have been 70-0.
As for the gamble, it’s just the latest exhibit in the Turn the Page on Bryan Harsin files. While you can argue the merits of the call — on a fourth-and-6 from its own 34-yard line — Georgia had been victimized by fake punts twice this season. But Georgia blew this one up, stopping John Samuel Shenker well short after Auburn whiffed on the pivotal block.
The bottom line for Auburn: A coaching change could come soon (the guess here is next week, after Ole Miss) as the Tigers look destined for a second consecutive losing season. But last year’s came with a bowl loss after going 6-6. Even at 3-3 now, this team doesn’t look to sniff an invite.
Immediate concerns are to find something — anything — to get the offense going while keeping a pretty good defense from calling in sick.
If there’s any consolation, one of Auburn’s biggest rivals suddenly isn’t looking so good itself.
Georgia opened the season with three blowout wins. Ever since, the defending national champs have struggled against the likes of Kent State and Missouri. Those struggles continued against Auburn until the Tigers finally bent and broke in two. Maybe that’s a sign that the hangover is finally over.
More likely, it’s a sign that Auburn was gassed.
Adding reason for concern is Bennett, who has played with shoulder injuries in the past, is no longer carrying an offense whose best playmaker is a tight end. He came around in the final 20 minutes as Georgia piled up the score, but he missed two easy touchdown passes that would have ended this one even earlier.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, they have until mid-November to figure things out before the schedule gets crazy difficult.
There is no such cushion for Auburn. Right now, there doesn’t look like a winnable game remaining.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.