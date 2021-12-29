T.J. Finley finished the season the way he started. Tank Bigsby added to an already impressive career. And Smoke Monday spring boarded to a likely NFL career with one last collegiate hurrah.
But, in the end, the results were all too familiar.
Auburn came back from a 10-point deficit in the Birmingham Bowl only to falter late. No. 20 Houston answered Auburn’s rally by producing the game-winning touchdown with just over three minutes left in a 17-13 victory Tuesday.
Auburn finished the season with a 6-7 record, a loser of five straight. And for the fourth consecutive game, the Tigers couldn’t hold a lead.
Let’s start with Finley.
The LSU transfer had already rescued Auburn once, leading a comeback against Georgia State four games into 2021. Now the starting quarterback, due to Bo Nix’ season-ending injury, Finley had guided Auburn to the brink of a gigantic upset against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Tuesday in downtown Birmingham, Finley was consistent in his inconsistence — until, suddenly, he wasn’t.
He dropped a dime to Kobe Hudson down the sideline. He went over the top to John Samuel Shenker on another big gain. He found Hudson again, this time in the corner of the end zone, for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter.
At one point, he completed seven throws in a row. But with Auburn looking to extend its lead — and then rally one final time — his yips returned, and the offense stalled.
Meanwhile, it took Bigsby awhile to get going — mostly because of Houston’s early dominance up front. While early running lanes were minimal, coach Bryan Harsin — now the de facto play caller as well — got the running back into the open field via the passing game. Bigsby turned a short toss from Finley into a 51-yard gain in the first half, and suddenly the lanes were open.
Then there was Monday, the safety from Atlanta who recently declared his intention to enter the NFL draft — but not without making one last appearance in an Auburn home jersey.
He made a key, early third-down stop and, through three quarters led the Tigers with five tackles. He finally departed after getting flagged for targeting while blocking on Nehemiah Pritchett’s late-third quarter interception return, leaving to a loud ovation.
With Monday gone, linebacker Chandler Wooten took over. He led the Tigers with 11 tackles and had a key interception to end a fourth-quarter Houston threat.
But another targeting call continued to deplete Auburn’s secondary. That’s all Houston quarterback Clayton Tune needed to guide the Cougars 80 yards for the go-ahead score. His best work came on the first and final drives, finishing with 283 yards passing and bookend TDs.
The last time Auburn found itself in this spot — with a .500 record, and as an underappreciated Birmingham Bowl participant — the Tigers responded with a big win. An improved season followed, leading to a 2017 run that ended up in the SEC Championship Game, one victory shy of a College Football Playoff berth.
Instead of carrying the momentum forward, Auburn just endured its first losing season since 2012. You know what happened next.
Harsin will have to continue to remake the roster. Perhaps no coach will be more active monitoring the transfer portal.
The guy is a grinder. And, as Auburn proved the final two games, his team follows his lead. Now, they have to learn how to finish.
— Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
