We’ve seen what Hugh Freeze could do recruiting high school prospects and remaking the roster via the transfer portal.
We’ve heard him talk about returning Auburn to prominence, stirring an enthusiasm we haven’t seen on The Plains in recent years.
Saturday, on the first fall-like day of the year, we saw what the fuss was all about.
For the first time in recent memory, the Auburn Tigers looked like a complete football team.
That was evident on the opening kickoff, when South Florida transfer Brian Battle took the opening kickoff deep in the end zone and zipped to near midfield. (Battle was brought in to provide depth to the running backs room but was already an accomplished return man.) And again, a quarter later, the special teams flashed again when Keionte Scott returned a punt 56 yards to set up a short scoring drive.
En route to racing by UMass 59-14 in the season opener, Auburn gave every indication that the Hugh Freeze Era may start by exceeding expectations.
But let’s stop with a quick disclaimer.
There was little enthusiasm at the end of Gus Malzahn’s tenure, and for good reason. The roller coaster seasons gave even the most diehard Auburn fans whiplash. The end was painful to experience without a chiropractor in the house.
Bryan Harsin’s arrival was never welcomed with open arms, yet even he provided a glimmer of hope. Remember his first two wins, by a combined score of 122-10? The close call at Penn State? The rarest of wins in Baton Rouge, capping a 4-1 start to the 2021 season?
Auburn fans held their breath for good reason. The season soon tumbled into chaos, and Auburn’s most powerful people turned again Harsin, turning the 2022 season into a lame-duck experience that was only salvaged when he departed, and Cadillac Williams took over for the final month as an interim solution.
So, exhale now.
Hugh Freeze is the real deal.
He’s rebuilt the offensive line. He now has two options at quarterback — former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and incumbent Robby Ashford, who looks much different running for daylight than he did running for his life a year ago.
If Ashford has any animosity over losing his job, he deserves an Oscar for best supporting actor. Before Thorne took the field for Auburn’s first possession, the last well wish he got was from Ashford, replete with a fist bump and the kind of smile you can’t fake.
Despite UMass’ Week Zero win at New Mexico State, this opener was the kind of mismatch you’d expect. Auburn scored on its first five possessions and much of the game was played on the visitor’s side of the field due to special team’s field flips and a defense that gave up an opening touchdown drive then played lockdown until late in the game.
We’re not ready to proclaim Auburn a legit threat in the SEC West just yet. But the notion of a glacial rebuild is gone. Next week brings an infamous Pac-12 After Dark experience at Cal, the last one any SEC team will ever have, then a return date with Samford.
Then starts one of the toughest four-week stretches in all of college football. A visit to Texas A&M precedes a home date with Georgia (rumor is, they’re on somewhat of a roll). Then, it’s back to Baton Rouge before Ole Miss comes to town.
By then, things will start to shake out and we’ll know just how far Freeze’s reconstruction project has come. The guess here is that it’s speeding like a bullet train.
Yes, after just one game.
Welcome back, Auburn. We missed you.
