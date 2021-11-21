Yes, Bo Nix was out after undergoing season-ending surgery. Anders Carlson, too.
And while Auburn headed to Columbia trying to stop a two-game losing streak, South Carolina was playing for bowl eligibility due to a surprising turnaround season under first-year coach Shane Beamer.
Auburn was still a touchdown favorite and had the decided experience in talent.
Yet by halftime, we knew what we’d known all along: Auburn would need a big second half to pull this road win out. Instant (bad) karma. In its three previous three SEC games, against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, the Tigers had managed a grand total of nine points combined after intermission.
And that was with a healthy Nix.
Then it happened. Tank Bigsby broke down the sideline for 29 yards to open the second half. Ben Patton, Carlson’s rarely-seen understudy, followed with his first career field goal — a 37-yarder from an angle — and there was reason for an exhale that could be felt all the way back to the Plains.
Except it was a mirage.
The second-half malaise remains real. Latest evidence: South Carolina 21, Auburn 17.
Despite leading 14-0 in the first half and 17-14 in the third quarter, Auburn couldn’t solve a South Carolina defense that is been good this season — even if under the radar.
While Auburn missed Nix, Georgia State-comeback hero T.J. Finley was more than adequate. And Bigsby, at times was spectacular. Finley threw for 188 yards and a score while Bigsby added 164 and a touchdown rushing.
But neither figured in the way you’d expect on a head-scratching fourth-and-1 gambit. With Auburn leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Bryan Harsin decided to go for it from the Tigers 35-yard line.
Instead of giving the ball to Bigsby, who was left on the sideline, or having the 245-pound Finley simply try to sneak it behind an offensive line starting to gain confidence, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo called for a pass that seemed doomed from the start.
There would be other opportunities.
Bigsby ripped off another long run late in the third. But, after changing ends of the field for the start of the fourth quarter, the drive stalled inside the South Carolina 10. Given another chance to kick the rare non-Carlson field goal, Patton’s effort drove wide of the uprights.
Auburn would get one more chance but managed just a first down. A reprieve looked forthcoming with 2 minutes left until a controversial punt. While refs ruled on the field that the kick did not touch an Auburn player, the SEC replay officials overturned the call.
A South Carolina offense, led by quarterback Jason Brown — late of lower-division St. Francis — ran out the clock. Game over.
Before the season, there was no question who the hotter coaching commodity was. Harsin, while a controversial hire to some, had proved himself at Arkansas State and Boise State. Beamer seemed to be a comfort fit due to his past as a South Carolina assistant.
Yet these two programs passed each other on a crisp Carolina night. Auburn, with good game plans going in but seemingly unable to adjust after halftime, needs a major upset of Alabama to avoid falling to .500 with four straight defeats.
South Carolina, once going nowhere, may actually steal a better bowl berth than an Auburn team that spent much of the season in the AP Top 25.
And if the NCAA outlawed the second half, Auburn might still be ranked.
