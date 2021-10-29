LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mark Stoops proclaimed himself satisfied Monday with the benefits Kentucky has derived from its open week.
"Obviously, we had a lot to do, a lot to focus on, a lot of areas to improve," Stoops said. "A lot of players needed some time to medically heal up a bit and hopefully be in a really strong position for the second part of the year."
As No. 12 UK (6-1, 4-1 SEC) has gotten off to a robust start, a lot has been written and spoken about "the new Kentucky" that Stoops has created in an estimable nine-year run as UK football's top Cat.
Starting with Saturday's visit to Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2), we are going to see just how durable the "new day in Kentucky football" is.
With five games left in the regular season, UK has a genuinely special season within its grasp.
Only two Kentucky teams ever — Paul "Bear" Bryant's 1950 Cats and Fran Curci's 1977 edition — have won 10 games in a regular season.
To join that short list, the 2021 Cats have to effectively "close." Alas, so far in the 21st century, when double-digit-win football regular seasons have been in sight for UK, the Wildcats have not seized the chances.
• 2018: Led by Josh Allen, Lynn Bowden and Benny Snell, the Cats started 5-0 with wins over No. 25 Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State.
Yet Kentucky went 4-3 down the stretch. After averaging 407.2 yards a game in the season's first five games, the Kentucky offense produced only 292.8 yards per contest in games six through 11.
Meanwhile, a UK defense that allowed only 296 yards a game in its first eight outings surrendered 406 yards a contest over the final five games (including bowl).
• 2007: Led by Andre Woodson, Rafael Little and Wesley Woodyard, the Wildcats started 6-1 with victories over No. 9 Louisville and No. 1 LSU.
Yet Kentucky went 1-4 down the stretch of that regular season as what was, arguably, the best offense in UK history hit an unanticipated lull.
After averaging 466.5 yards a game in the season's first eight games, UK averaged 322.3 yards in games nine through 11, two of which became frustrating losses to Mississippi State and Georgia.
• 2021: Led by Josh Paschal, Wan'Dale Robinson and Christopher Rodriguez, the current Cats seek to avoid the late-season stumbles that have sabotaged the prior two most-recent Kentucky bids for 10-win regular seasons.
With contests remaining Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 and outscored 170-26 in SEC games) and Nov. 20 against New Mexico State (1-7, traveling to Lexington the week after playing at Alabama), Kentucky should have an eight-win floor to its season locked in.
The remaining three contests offer more intrigue.
At Mississippi State this weekend, UK will be seeking its first victory in Starkville since Randall Cobb quarterbacked the Cats to a 14-13 win in 2008.
Stoops is 0-4 vs. MSU on the road, and Kentucky has been outscored 143-58 combined in those contests.
"A very tough environment, a place where we haven't played our best football," Stoops said Monday of Mississippi State.
What we do know is that Kentucky in 2021 can indisputably show it is a new day in Wildcats football by putting together a second segment of the season that matches this season's stout first.
In other words, by "finishing the job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.