Auburn MBB 121022

K.D. Johnson and Auburn had their eight-game win streak snapped by Memphis. [ERIK RANK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ATLANTA — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' season-opening winning streak at eight.

