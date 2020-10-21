AUBURN — The biggest difference between the offense Gus Malzahn essentially ran for seven seasons at Auburn and the one Chad Morris is calling the plays for this year is reliance on the passing game.
After averaging fewer than 31 pass attempts per game every year from 2013-17, the Tigers are averaging 36 this year. They are calling passes 8% more than the previous most under Malzahn.
That was evident in last weekend's 30-22 loss at South Carolina. Auburn led for the first 38 minutes, didn’t fall behind by two scores until the fourth quarter and still called 57 pass plays compared to just 26 designed runs.
On the pass plays, Bo Nix completed 24 of 47 throws for 272 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions (which the Gamecocks turned into 21 points), scrambled seven times for 61 yards and took three sacks for minus-16. The designed rushes gained 164 yards, with freshman running back Tank Bigsby totaling 111 yards on 16 carries.
The final box score shows some semblance of the balance Malzahn seeks — 272 passing yards, 209 rushing yards. But in terms of efficiency, Auburn was anything but: It averaged 5.6 yards per play on drop-backs compared to 6.3 on runs. On handoffs to Bigsby, the latter number rises to nearly 7.
The evidence that says Bigsby, not Nix, should be the focal point of the offense moving forward — starting with Saturday’s game at Ole Miss — is mounting.
Here are five numbers that make the case:
• 6.1: Bigsby's average yards per carry this season. He ranks 21st nationally (and fourth in the SEC) among running backs with at least 30 carries. It’s actually more than Alabama’s Najee Harris, who leads the league with 499 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
• 50: Bigsby's number of carries this season. That ranks 72nd nationally and 12th in the SEC. Harris leads the league with 83.
Workload has been a concern for Auburn running backs in recent years, given how injuries to Kamryn Pettway, Kerryon Johnson and even JaTarvious Whitlow sapped their effectiveness. during crucial points the season. But they averaged 20.9, 23.8 and 12.8 carries per game in 2016, 2017 and 2018-19, respectively.
Bigsby is averaging just 12.5 and has yet to top 20.
• 3.4: How many yards Auburn averaged before contact on designed running plays at South Carolina, according to SEC StatCat, which is a new season high. For context: 2.5 is considered a "good" number in that category, and anything approaching 3.5 is considered great. The SEC average in 2019 was 2.4.
• 112.33: Nix’s efficiency rating this season, which ranks 13th out of 14 SEC quarterbacks (ahead of only Vanderbilt freshman Ken Seals). He ranks 14th in completion percentage (54.9%), 13th in yards per attempt (6.1), ninth in touchdowns (six) and 12th in interceptions (four).
So Bigsby is averaging the same number of yards per rush as Nix is per pass attempt, yet has carried the ball 92 fewer times than Nix has thrown it (50 to 142).
• 265: Rushing yards that Ole Miss’ league-worst defense is allowing per game, which ranks 75th out of 77 teams nationally.
If ever there were a week for Auburn to really start riding the Tank, this is it.
“We’ve got to feed him,” wide receiver Eli Stove said.
