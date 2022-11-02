AUBURN — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing disappointment while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”
Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin on Monday after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition — going 4-11 — and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season.
“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said in Tuesday's statement. "I poured my heart and soul into this program and team.
“We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way.”
Running backs coach Carnell Williams will serve as interim coach for the Tigers (3-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference), who visit Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday. New athletic director John Cohen, whose hiring away from Mississippi State was announced hours after Harsin's firing, will be searching for a replacement coach.
Harsin will receive a buyout of about $15.5 million from his 6-year, $31.5 million deal.
Harsin said Auburn's resources and fan base give the Tigers “the potential to be a championship program once again.”
“Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently,” Harsin said. “I don’t pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience.”
Former athletic director Allen Greene hired Harsin away from Boise State despite his lack of Southeastern Conference experience.
Five players have recently announced intentions to enter the transfer portal, though reserve wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers was the first after Harsin's firing. Auburn has lost its last four games.
After Auburn fired Gus Malzahn following a 6-4 season in 2020, Greene hired Harsin against boosters' desires and resigned in August just before the start of this football season. Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State before going to Auburn, where he quickly caused controversy.
Last year in Harsin's first season, the Tigers were 6-7 after ending the year with five straight losses. Harsin survived a school investigation into his program last offseason that was initiated by then-President Jay Gogue following heavy turnover on his roster and coaching staff.
Three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix left for Oregon, where he has led the Ducks to a No. 8 ranking and 7-1 start. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same job at Oklahoma State, and Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
His first choice to replace Bobo, Austin Davis, accepted the job and then changed his mind, citing personal reasons. Auburn wound up standing by Harsin — at the time.
With all that as a backdrop, Harsin struggled to bring in top recruits. His 2023 class was ranked ahead of only Missouri and Vanderbilt in the SEC, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
