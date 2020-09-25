AUBURN — The Bo Nix who will lead Auburn into the 2020 football season Saturday is not the same one who threw the game-winning touchdown pass against Oregon to open the 2019 season a little more than a year ago.
“Going through a 13-game season last year, I saw quite a bit, if not everything, that I’m going to see in a career,” the newly-minted team captain said Tuesday. “I’d say I’m completely different from where I was last year.”
The same could be said for much of the offense. First-year coordinator Chad Morris, not coach Gus Malzahn, will be calling the plays and putting his own twists on the scheme. The running back room lost two if its top contributors and replaced them with a pair of freshmen. The offensive line has four new starters, one of whom is new to the program.
Those subjects have been at the forefront of virtually every conversation about No. 8 Auburn’s outlook this season. Will Nix make a significant sophomore leap after a solid-but-inconsistent SEC Freshman of the Year campaign, can a remade offensive line jump-start a rushing attack that hasn't lived up to the program's standards the past two seasons, and is Morris the coach who can bring the offense into the SEC's elite tier?
Those questions can’t be answered Saturday, at least not completely. But a Kentucky defense that returns seven starters (and even more experienced veterans) could provide a barometer for where Nix and the Tiger offense are after an unusual offseason.
“They know their answers. If they get hurt on something, they’ll adjust really quick. You can tell they’ve been in that system a long time,” Malzahn said. “We’re going to have to earn it. We’re going to have to execute. This is going to be a game about execution, especially on offense, because they don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Two of the things it appears the Tigers want to execute are more passes (particularly to areas and positions of the field not used as often in the past) and more explosive plays, which were hard to come by last season (they ranked 10th with only 55 plays of 20 or more yards).
Those are two areas where the Wildcats excelled on defense. They ranked first in the SEC allowing only 167.8 passing yards per game and third giving up just 45 plays of 20 or more yards over the course of 13 games last season.
Although, three of Kentucky’s eight SEC games came against Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. They played Florida on the day starting quarterback Feleipe Franks was lost to a season-ending injury, and Georgia on a sloppy, rainy day in Athens when the Bulldogs won 21-0 despite Jake Fromm completing just 9 of 12 passes for a paltry 35 yards.
But the fact of the matter is that only one SEC team (Florida) completed more than 20 passes against the Wildcats and only two (Florida and Tennessee) topped 180 yards through the air. Morris’ Razorback offense, which averaged 192.9 passing yards per game, completed just 12 of 27 passes for 122 yards and no touchdowns in a 24-20 loss.
“They’re really good with their technique. They’re where they’re supposed to be,” Nix said. “They keep everything in front of them and also they do a good job putting pressure on the quarterback and getting to him. They have just a really good plan.”
They’ll also start 10 upperclassmen playing for a second-year defensive coordinator, led by pass-rushers Jamar Watson and Josh Paschal (combined 10 sacks last season), and safety Yusuf Corker (team-high 74 tackles).
But that hasn’t diminished confidence in what linebacker Owen Pappoe described as a "whole new Auburn offense." Players have raved about the changes Morris has brought in, which include involving tight ends and running backs more in the passing game. Malzahn said it will play to Nix’s strengths, which are quick passes from the pocket but also getting him on the move outside the pocket where he can use his effectiveness as a runner.
And after months of talking about it and practicing only against their own teammates in the privacy of their indoor facility, the Tigers finally get see where they’re at against an opposing defense in front of a crowd and national TV audience Saturday.
“I think I’m more excited than I’ve ever been to play a football game just because of the build-up that it’s had and the questions and the chaos that’s led up to this,” Nix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.