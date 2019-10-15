AUBURN — The bye week probably couldn’t have come at a better time for Auburn.
It was the exact midway point at the regular season. It provided the Tigers with a chance to process and move past a disappointing loss at Florida. It gave players time to recover from the aches and bruises that come from playing physical games against ranked opponents.
Most importantly, head coach Gus Malzahn said, it gave him and his staff a chance to go back and watch every snap, offensively and defensively, that No. 11 Auburn took through its 5-1 start.
“A lot of times, when you do that, you’re able to see things that can help you moving forward,” Malzahn said last week. “‘We’re really good at this; we’re not good at that.’ It gives you a lot of good information. So, really, from a staff standpoint and all three phases, that’s kind of what we’re focused on — just improving the fundamentals and getting the best plan moving forward, not just for the next opponent, but the whole second half of the season.”
The Tigers are 8-0 following open dates on the schedule since Malzahn became the head coach in 2013, winning those games by an average of 12 points.
Here are five areas where Auburn can improve going into Saturday's game at Arkansas (11 a.m., SEC Network) and beyond:
--
Putting Bo Nix in ‘better situations’
Nix had the worst game of his young career against the Gators, completing just 11 of 27 passes (40.7 percent) for 145 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Malzahn has put a lot of that himself — he believes he asked the true freshman quarterback to do too much in the most hostile environment he’s ever played in against the best defense he’s seen all season.
So what constitutes “better situations” going forward? Malzahn described it as having “as many snap plays as we can” (rather than asking Nix to relay checks at the line of scrimmage, which he struggled to do over the noise at The Swamp) and “narrowing some things down” in the playbook (perhaps dialing up some more quick short and intermediate throws early to get Nix comfortable and into a rhythm, like he was when he shredded Mississippi State for 335 yards and two scores on 16-for-21 passing).
--
Finding more consistency in the run game
This became exponentially more difficult last week when Auburn found out lead running back JaTarvious Whitlow suffered a knee injury in the loss at Florida that required surgery and is expected to cost him at least four weeks, but Malzahn won’t let it be an excuse.
If the Tigers want to be more consistently successful on offense, as well as make life easier for Nix, they have to be better in the run game.
Auburn has made a lot of strides since last season, when it mustered only 3.9 yards per carry against FBS opponents. That number is up to 5.1 this season behind an all-senior offensive line. But the Tigers have actually hit that total in a game only once, when they averaged 7.5 yards per carry in a rout of Kent State. They have averaged 4.8 yards per carry or fewer in their other five games. So there is still a ton of room for improvement.
--
Jump-starting the Buck position
Auburn’s defensive line has, for the most part, lived up to the lofty expectations placed on it when Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school.
As a unit, that group has helped the Tigers hold opponents to 101.3 rushing yards per game (20th nationally) and 3.3 yards per carry (29th) while racking up 17 sacks (28th). Brown and Davidson have combined for 10 ½ tackles for loss, 6 ½ sacks and four of the six SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors that have been passed out this season.
But where Auburn hasn’t gotten much production up front is from its Buck defensive end position, which has normally been the centerpiece of its pass rush. Carl Lawson totaled nine sacks playing that spot in 2016, Jeff Holland 10 in 2017, and Coe seven in 2018. So far this season, though, that spot has produced just 2 ½ sacks. Coe has none so far.
Getting T.D. Moultry, who recorded one of those 2 ½ sacks at Florida, back to form might help. Many expected this would be a breakout year for the junior, but he spent much of the early part of the season dealing with injuries to both ankles.
--
Shoring up the pass defense
Auburn’s defense hasn’t allowed a team to rush for more than 132 yards or score more than 24 points yet this season, but it has looked susceptible through the air, especially against conference opponents.
The Tigers rank 13th out of 14 SEC teams allowing 279.3 passing yards per game and eighth allowing 7.1 yards per attempt. Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Mississippi State’s Garrett Shrader and Florida’s Kyle Trask combined to complete 62 of 103 passes (60.2 percent) for 799 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.
That will need to be shored up before games against LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, who rank second and third nationally averaging more than 335 yards and four touchdowns through the air per game so far this season.
--
Avoiding self-inflicted wounds
Auburn is averaging 7.2 penalties for 58.3 yards per game, which ranks 78th nationally. That’s slightly worst than last season’s totals (7.1 penalties, 56.7 yards, 76th nationally), which went down as the program’s worst marks since 2014.
Even worse than that is the Tigers’ turnover margin of minus-0.33, which is on pace to be the worst of the Malzahn era. They have forced nine turnovers (eight fumbles, one interception), but lost 11 (six fumbles, five Nix interceptions).
“This will be a good week to look at our penalties and look at the self-inflicted wounds we’ve been talking about,” Malzahn said. “It will be a good time to reflect and get a good plan. We need to come back after this off week and get us a victory. In the past we’ve had a pretty good track record of playing well after off weeks. We need to do that same thing.”
