AUBURN — Allen Flanigan and JT Thor each sank a pair of free throws in the last 18 seconds to preserve Auburn's 66-59 come-from-behind win over Kentucky on Saturday.
The Tigers (8-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) led by three before Thor's two free throws with 18 seconds left. After Kentucky missed a 3-pointer, Flanigan sank two shots with 10 seconds to go.
Flanigan finished 8-for-8 on free throws.
“I’m really confident in my game knowing that I’ve put in the work this summer,” Flanigan said. “Being active on defense, being the leader on the defensive end and letting the offense flow and come to me.”
He also led Auburn with nine rebounds.
“Allen Flanigan was a man out there in every which way, rebounding, defensively, attacking the rim, using his physicality, willingness to take big shots,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Devan Cambridge scored 13 points and Sharife Cooper added 11 points and a game-high eight assists to give the Tigers back-to-back SEC wins. Auburn improved to 4-1 vs. Kentucky at Auburn Arena under Pearl and is 5-4 vs. the Wildcats (4-8, 3-2) in the last nine meetings.
That is the second-most wins by any SEC team against Kentucky since the start of the 2015-16 season and the first time Auburn has beaten Kentucky in four consecutive seasons since 1987-90.
“To beat Kentucky is historic,” Pearl said. “You’re judged by how you do against the best teams on your schedule, and certainly Kentucky’s going to always be as good as anybody on our schedule. It matters, and we want to make history. Our program has been one of the top five programs in the SEC over the last four years.”
Thor’s steal and layup gave Auburn its biggest lead, 56-46 with 5:36 to play.
Kentucky twice pulled within two points down the stretch, but Cooper helped Auburn answer both times.
He hit Jaylin Williams for a dunk with 1:23 remaining to make it 60-56. After UK's Jacob Toppin dunked near the 1-minute mark, Cooper drove for a bucket that put Auburn ahead 62-58 with 39 seconds to play.
“I trust Sharife at the point,” Cambridge said. “He’s always going to find me.”
Davion Mintz had 11 points and Toppin 10 for the Wildcats.
