AUBURN — Allen Flanigan has always dreamed of playing in the NBA.
But he has other dreams, too. Like "becoming an All-SEC player or award finalist." And "leading this team to something special like an SEC championship or NCAA tournament."
That's why the Auburn basketball guard announced Tuesday he will return for his junior season on the Plains.
"I will no longer be focusing on the 2021 NBA draft," Flanigan said in a social media post. "I'm coming back. The journey continues."
It's the first NBA draft decision to the Tigers' way. Point guard Sharife Cooper said he planned to hire an agent and forgo his remaining college eligibility when he declared this month. Forward JT Thor left open the option to return to school, but plans to go through the pre-draft process.
Flanigan should be a key contributor on the wing next season after making major strides as a sophomore. The 6-foot-6 assistant coach's son went from averaging 3.2 points on 39% shooting (14% from 3) in 2019-20 to 14.3 points on 45% shooting (34% from 3) this past season.
Flanigan did that while often having to spend time filling in for the injured Justin Powell or absent Cooper at point guard, which is not his natural position. That shouldn't be the case next season with transfers Wendell Green Jr. and Zep Jasper coming in to take over that position.
"I have decided to return to Auburn for my junior year to be a part of something special," Flanigan said. "Family is key to me, and I've grown closer and closer to call The Plains a home away from home. The tremendous unwavering support these fans and university show is one of a kind and one of the best in the country. The NBA has always been my lifelong dream and goal, but I couldn't pass up being a part of something special."
Flanigan is a likely starter in a wing rotation that will also include Jasper, incoming four-star freshman shooting guard Trey Alexander, junior Devan Cambridge and sophomore Chris Moore, and could include Thor if he decides to return.
"Allen was one of the most improved players in the country this year," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. Allen would probably have gone in the second round if he stayed in the draft, but I know how badly he wanted to improve his stock and have an opportunity to play for a championship.
"He cares about Auburn and he wants to win championships. He's going to be a lot of fun to coach next year."
