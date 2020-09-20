AUBURN — D.J. Williams is no longer the shiny new toy in Auburn’s running back room. Redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards and four-star newcomer Tank Bigsby have stepped into that spotlight.
Williams may not be the leader at the position, either, even after the departure of JaTarvious Whitlow. Junior Shaun Shivers appears to have ascended into that role; coach Gus Malzahn said the 5-foot-7 fan favorite has been “one of the bright spots” for the Tigers during the preseason.
But D.J. Williams has done something no one else in Auburn’s running backs room other than coach Cadillac Williams has, and that’s be a feature running back in an SEC game. He was the leading man in back-to-back contests last season after Whitlow underwent midseason knee surgery, carrying 13 times for 130 yards in a loss at LSU and 24 times for 93 in a win over Ole Miss.
And that was as a true freshman with “a lot of jitters,” Williams said Wednesday. Those are gone as he heads into his sophomore season.
“I’m just looking forward to calming down,” he continued. “Just calming down and running the ball.”
All four of those running backs should get plenty of opportunities this season.
Auburn appears headed toward a committee approach at running back. Williams said he didn’t see it as a battle for playing time but rather a “family here to make each other better.” Offensive coordinator Chad Morris spoke recently about how crucial it is in the SEC to “have four solid guys right now that you can count on.”
“As much as we ask our running backs to do — whether it's pass game, whether it's pass protection, whether it's obviously running the football — these guys have got to be physical and they've got to be able to hold up,” Morris said.
Someone has to lead the pack, though. Whitlow was the guy the last two seasons at Auburn, totaling 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley formed a productive duo for Morris at Arkansas last season.
It seems Williams could have a chance to do the same for Auburn this season with his experience. He’s the team’s leading returning rusher, and that was despite not recording his first touch until Week 5 after suffering an early-season injury. Going into this year, he said, “I feel like I improved tremendously.”
Some improvements were needed. Williams’ 4.8 yards per carry ranked behind Kam Martin, Shivers and Whitlow, and that number was inflated by back-to-back runs of 41 and 70 yards at LSU. Take those out, and Williams’ other 82 carries averaged only 3.5 yards.
But Williams knows what it’s supposed to look like. He’s got a coach who ranks as one of the best running backs in Auburn history. Cadillac Williams also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers near D.J. Williams' Lake Placid, Florida, home. He’s the nephew of Edgerrin James, another top-five draft pick and four-time All-Pro running back who rushed for more than 12,000 yards in his pro career.
This offseason, Williams trained with a group of current NFL players including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who starred in Morris’ offense at Clemson before winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February.
“It was pretty good, just seeing different competition at the higher level,” Williams said. “Seeing those guy’s speed makes you want to go harder every single time.”
That might be enough for the former four-star recruit to make a sophomore leap after spending his freshman season transitioning from quarterback — which he played as a high school senior — and overcoming injury.
Maybe all the way up to the top of the running back rotation.
“D.J., that’s our guy,” Shivers said. “He’s going to always perform well.”
