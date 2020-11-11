Former Decatur Red Raider Josh Marsh has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after two seasons at Auburn.
The sophomore opted out of playing this season due to COVID-19.
Marsh was an All-State linebacker at Decatur in 2016 and 2017. The three-star recruit had been a reserve in his two seasons at Auburn with three tackles and a forced fumble in three career games.
When Marsh left Decatur, he was among the top 10 all-time in Alabama in single-season and career tackles. He led the state as a junior with 206 tackles.
Marsh’s decision to enter the transfer portal was first reported by The Montgomery Advertiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.