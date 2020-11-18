AUBURN — Auburn may make a big addition to its offense this week – 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, to be exact.
Brandon Frazier could play Saturday against Tennessee after missing the Tigers' first six games due to an undisclosed injury suffered in the preseason, offensive coordinator Chad Morris said.
That could be significant: Tight end involvement in the passing game is an area where Morris is searching for improvement.
“I thought early on in the year that's the one thing we were really missing to get the offense really kick-started,” he said. “Everywhere I've ever been, we've really always had our tight ends always involved in the passing game.”
That was certainly true during his previous Power 5 stops at Clemson (2011-14) and Arkansas (2018-19) when tight ends averaged nearly 44 catches, 517 yards and seven touchdowns per season.
Auburn’s group has gotten off to a slow start by comparison — J.J. Pegues, John Samuel Shenker and Luke Deal have combined to catch just seven passes for 54 yards through six games.
But that already represents the Tigers’ most productive season at the position since C.J. Uzomah caught 11 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns in 2014. Tight ends combined to catch only 10 passes over the previous five years combined. And the production has been steadily increasing — Pegues, another freshman, totaled three of his four receptions during Auburn's win over LSU alone.
"It's been a huge focal point for us," Morris said. "We had to get the guys involved for us to continue to grow and do what we wanted to do offensively. I think we're able to see that ... and it's been a big plus."
Frazier would add another weapon to that mix, and a potentially dangerous one at that. The four-star recruit out of McKinney, Texas, was the ninth-rated tight end in the 2020 class. His size could make him a great option in the red zone.
Coach Gus Malzahn said Frazier got off to a good start during preseason practice. It sounds like there’s a chance he’ll get to show what he’s capable of over the rest of the season.
"Brandon is a big, tall man, great hands, really good route runner. He’s growing and he’s growing in the area of blocking. So he’s starting to come together as a complete tight end,” tight ends coach Larry Porter said. “We’re looking forward to him showing more as we go through the final stretch of the season."
