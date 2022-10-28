When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn 3-4 (1-3 SEC), Arkansas 4-3 (1-3)
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 19-11
--
Four-down territory
1. Licking their wounds: The Tigers got a much-needed week off following a loss to Ole Miss. Auburn lost three straight before the bye week. The Tigers used the time off to work on some on the field issues and to get some rest. “This will be four weeks this Saturday since we’ve been at home, so we’re looking forward to that,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “The guys took advantage of the bye week, got healthy and showed up on Sunday, had a good practice Sunday. Little longer than we normally have. We took advantage of a little bit of extra time from the bye week to prepare for that Sunday practice.”
2. Another one: Auburn did a decent job stopping Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the air (130 yards), but the defense couldn't stop him on the ground (118 yards). The Tigers have another mobile quarterback to deal with Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson. He’s second on the team with 344 yards and four touchdowns. “Dart was certainly effective against us,” Harsin said. “K.J. now, he’s different. Really big, really physical, I think he plays with a lot of poise. As far as defending him, one, you’ve got to tackle him. If he’s running the ball you’ve got to tackle him.”
3. Crank up the Tank: It’s not been the greatest of seasons for running back Tank Bigsby. He opened the season with 147 rushing yards against Mercer, but his totals for the next five games combined was just 168. Bigsby had a breakthrough against Ole Miss, running for 179 yards and two touchdowns. There’s reason for optimism when he lines up against Arkansas, a team that ranks 64th in the nation in run defense (142 yards allowed per game, 17 touchdowns). Ole Miss is ranked 86th and look what Bigsby did against that defense.
4. Flop in the fourth: Tell us if you’ve heard this one before — Auburn’s offense is dreadful in the fourth quarter. It’s starting to sound redundant, but it’s the truth, and it’s one of the biggest knocks against the Tigers this season. Here’s how it breaks down so far: Auburn’s been outscored in the fourth quarter by Penn State (10-6), Georgia (21-7) and Ole Miss (10-0). Heck, even Mercer outscored Auburn 9-0. Plus, Auburn had zero points in the fourth quarter against Missouri and LSU. The Tigers have been outscored 56-23 in the fourth quarter this season.
--
Key matchup
AU QB Robby Ashford vs. UA QB K.J. Jefferson
We’ve got a matchup of versatile QBs for this one. Ashford has just over 1,000 passing yards with four touchdowns and is second on the team with 307 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson has 1,463 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and is also second on the team in rushing with 344 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson was limited to 66 rushing yards against Auburn last season.
--
Player of the week
Derick Hall, LB
This guy might be the MVP of the team. He’s definitely one of the tops in the nation. His motor is constantly going and he always seems to be around the ball carrier and not just in the backfield. He’s got four sacks, seven tackles for loss, five QB hurries and is second on the team with 40 tackles.
--
By the numbers
0: Auburn has held the opponent scoreless in the first quarter in five of seven games. Auburn’s defense has allowed only 27 first-quarter touchdowns in its last 73 games.
15: There is good news for Auburn at quarterback. Robby Ashford is second in the SEC and fourth nationally in average yards per completion (15).
211: Combined, Auburn opponents lead the Tigers in every rushing category — yards, attempts, average yards per play/per game and touchdowns. There is one category Auburn leads — rushing yards lost (211).
394: Kicker Anders Carlson moved to second on Auburn’s career scoring list with 394 points. He passed Wes Byrum and trails his brother Daniel (474) for the No. 1 spot.
--
Prediction
Auburn 24, Arkansas 21
Auburn lost to Ole Miss in its previous game, but there was something there that should give fans a little satisfaction. Even down 21-0, Auburn closed the gap and continued to fight. There isn’t much comfort in moral victories, but the team hasn’t thrown in the towel just yet. A win against Arkansas would be a small but important step toward finishing the season strong.
