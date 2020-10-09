When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 15½
Records: Arkansas (1-1), Auburn (1-1)
Series: Auburn leads 17-11-1
--
Four-down territory
1. No running game: Auburn rushed for just 39 yards in last week's loss to Georgia. Sure, Georgia’s defense is stout, but the Tigers also only managed to rush for 91 yards in beating Kentucky, and quarterback Bo Nix was the leading rusher. In a season with only SEC games, those numbers could make it tough on the offense. One bright spot in the running game was freshman Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby, who came in late and reeled off a few nice runs, finishing with 31 yards.
2. Nix needs a bounce back: After he threw for three touchdowns vs. Kentucky, Nix had a tough night against Georgia. He finished 21-for-40 passing for 177 yards and an interception. Of course, the offensive woes weren’t all on Nix. A lack of a running game and limited protection made it difficult. While it won’t necessarily be easy against a solid Arkansas defense, Nix needs a better showing.
3. Smoke makes defense better: The Auburn defense lost starting safety Smoke Monday due to a targeting penalty early at Georgia. Without their primary signal caller, the Tigers struggled. While there is no way to know if Monday would’ve changed the outcome for an Auburn defense that gave up 442 yards, having him back for Arkansas is a welcome sign.
4. Tigers can’t let Hogs hang around: There weren’t a lot of high expectations for Arkansas heading into the 2020 season. After all, the Razorbacks were breaking in a new coaching staff and had a brutal schedule. Nevertheless, a week after giving Georgia all it could handle for one half, coach Sam Pittman’s team knocked off Mississippi State 21-14. The Bulldogs were heavily favored, but Arkansas’ defense kept the Razorbacks in it long enough to pull out the victory. For Auburn to win, the Tigers will need to execute on offense early.
--
Key matchup
Auburn offensive line vs. Arkansas defensive line
Auburn’s offense needs a boost. It starts up front for the Tigers, who showed struggles against Kentucky and had no answer for the Georgia defensive front. But the Arkansas defensive front is solid. Sophomore Zach Williams has played well on the defensive line and the Razorbacks also use junior linebacker Bumper Pool in the pass rush. Pool had 20 tackles against Mississippi State.
--
Player of the week
Jamien Sherwood, DB
Auburn’s defense certainly didn’t have its best game at Georgia, but junior defensive back Jamien Sherwood made a game-high 14 tackles. He had a bigger role with Smoke Monday out due to a targeting penalty. Georgia built an early lead with a strong running game, but Auburn, led by Sherwood and others, forced several field goals.
--
By the numbers
202: Number of rushing yards given up by the Auburn defense against Georgia. The Tigers lost a lot of talent up front when Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson went to the NFL, but other players need to emerge.
3: Number of catches for Auburn receiver Seth Williams at Georgia. After a breakout game against Kentucky, Williams had trouble getting open against the Bulldogs. Bo Nix, of course, was pressured all night, which didn’t make it easy for the two to connect.
5: Number of games where Nix has thrown for 200 or more yards. Nix threw for 177 yards and an interception against Georgia. Auburn shouldn’t have many problems if Nix is significantly better this week.
--
Prediction
Auburn 31, Arkansas 10
Auburn will have to fix its offensive woes after last week's loss to Georgia, but the defense should be in good shape against Arkansas. Safety Smoke Monday will be back and the unit will be better for it. Arkansas’ defense isn’t a pushover, but the Tigers should have enough success running the ball to give Nix some open receivers down field.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.