When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Berkeley, California
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Pack your bags: Auburn heads to the West Coast for its furthest road trip of the season. The logistics present a challenge and could be taxing on the team, and even coaches. “That’s one of the challenges I have is for me to embrace it because I don’t like it,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “I’d just as soon play somebody here on the East Coast. Me complaining is not the proper response.”
2. Big rotation: Auburn used multiple combinations of offensive linemen in the opener vs. UMass, and it wasn’t when the Tigers had the game in hand. Auburn had different personnel early on, which might continue depending on the offensive scheme. “If we continue to push the boundary and go fast, I’m really comfortable with eight to nine guys (rotating)," Freeze said. "I think it’s good to keep guys fresh.”
3. Robby’s role: Payton Thorne got the start in Auburn’s first game but Robby Ashford was inserted at QB in red-zone situations. He ran for 51 yards and three scores. Does that mean Ashford’s the red-zone guy? “Every game plan is different,” Freeze said. “I think he’s super talented and there’s a lot of things we can do with him. We’re 1-0 doing it, and if we’re 2-0 we’ll keep doing it.”
4. He’s golden: Auburn’s defense allowed UMass’ KayRon Adams to run for 101 yards last week. The Tigers have another challenge in Cal running back Jayden Ott, who ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns last week. He ran for almost 900 yards as a freshman in 2022. He’s also a receiving threat, catching 46 passes for just over 300 yards. “He’s a handful. He’s big, strong and fast,” Freeze said.
--
Key matchup
Auburn QB Payton Thorne vs. Cal QB Ben Finley
Thorne didn’t have the most thrilling stat line (10-of-17 for 141 yards) last week, but he didn’t need one. He was still efficient. Finley slung the ball 34 times with 24 completions last week for 279 yards in a romp against North Texas.
--
Player of the week
Robby Ashford, QB
He’s not the starter, but Ashford’s too talented not to have on the field. He’s going to have an impact, whether it’s in short-yard situations or with run-pass option plays. He’s a weapon the Tigers will utilize this season and it’s going to be hard to stop him.
--
By the numbers
0: Auburn has played games teams in California (Santa Clara in 1936, USC in 2002 and Florida State in 2014) and lost all three.
6: Auburn ran for six touchdowns last week, the first time the Tigers have done that since 2019 against Kent State and Mississippi State.
2014: This is the first time Auburn’s played on the West Coast since the BCS title game in Pasadena, California, in 2014 against Florida State.
57: Auburn has a 57-57-3 record when playing on artificial turf, which Cal has.
--
Prediction
Auburn 34, Cal 24
Confidence goes a long way with Auburn. A good start usually bodes well for the Tigers when the season gets into October and November. The key is Thorne at quarterback. He must take charge and be the leader for the offense. The talent is there on offense; it just needs someone to move things in the right direction.
