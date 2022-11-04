When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC), Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3)
TV/radio: ESPN2/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 65-28-2
--
Four-down territory
1. A ray of sunshine: It’s been a hard week on the Plains. Bryan Harsin is out as head coach, so is offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and a few other staff members. The firing of Harsin comes with a hefty buyout, and the Tigers are still paying millions to Gus Malzahn and his buyout two years ago. There is some good news. John Cohen was hired as the new athletic director while running backs coach and former AU superstar Carnell Williams is the interim coach. If nothing else, Williams gives Tigers fans something positive to reflect on — the days when Auburn football was competing for SEC titles.
2. Running wild: Auburn’s run defense is among the worst in the nation. The Tigers allow 214 yards per game and 5 yards per carry and opponents have found the end zone 23 times. It’s hard to find anything positive in those numbers. When you delve deeper, a pattern emerges. It all has to do with first half vs. second half, which epitomizes Auburn’s season — decent first half, horrible second half. Here are the totals for rushing yards allowed in Auburn’s four straight losses: Arkansas (70 first half, 216 second half), Ole Miss (164, 284), Georgia (118, 174), LSU (69, 116).
3. Trying to forget: Auburn already has enough turmoil to deal with, so it makes sense the team would want to move forward and have its attention on Mississippi State. That’s a bit tough, since it was the Bulldogs that rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 43-34 last year. Auburn was outscored 40-0 and tallied just 78 yards of offense in the second half before scoring an inconsequential touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
4. Looking good: Quarterback Robby Ashford ranks fourth in the SEC and 13th nationally in passing yards per completion, averaging 14.27 yards. He is one of only two FBS freshman quarterbacks with four passes of 50-plus yards and one of only six FBS quarterbacks with at least six rushes of 20-plus yards. Ashford has two of the top seven passing performances by a freshman in Auburn history (Arkansas 285, LSU 337) and joins Bo Nix as the only Tiger freshman quarterbacks to have two 260-plus yard passing performances against SEC opponents.
--
Key matchup
AU RB Tank Bigsby vs. MSU RB Dillon Johnson
We know all about the quarterbacks, but this game could come down to who can run the ball. Bigsby (587 yards, seven touchdowns) had a big day against Ole Miss and took a step backward last week against Arkansas. After a bye week, Johnson (407 yards, three touchdowns) is looking to rebound from a bad game with Alabama
--
Player of the week
Owen Pappoe, LB
The senior is the 17th Auburn player since 2000 to reach 200 tackles in a career. He’s the team leader this season with 64, which includes one sack and two forced fumbles.
--
By the numbers
2: Robby Ashford is one of only two FBS freshman quarterbacks with four passes of 50-plus yards and one of only six FBS quarterbacks — and the only freshman — with at least six rushes of 20-plus yards.
6: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers broke the school record for single-game passing touchdowns against the Tigers last season with six.
10: Auburn is 10-of-16 on fourth down. The Tigers’ 10 conversions are tied for 27th nationally, while its 62.50% success rate is tied for 28th.
60: Jarquez Hunter is the only running back and one of 24 players nationally with two receptions of 60-plus yards.
--
Prediction
Mississippi State 35, Auburn 21
Auburn is on a four-game losing skid and is on pace to have the worst season since 2012. That’s another season Tiger faithful would just soon forget. There’s still games left and a chance for the Tigers to get back on track. Players haven’t quit and there is still some pride on the team, but going on the road with an interim coach and facing a prolific offensive team is a tall order.
