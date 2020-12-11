When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 7
Records: Auburn (5-4), Mississippi State (2-6)
Series: Auburn leads 64-27-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Tough sledding: After getting blown out by No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the Tigers started off last week’s game with Texas A&M sharp. Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix made plays with his legs, one of which where Nix broke several tackles en route to a 5-yard touchdown. The Tigers led 20-14 going into the third quarter, where the Aggies took over, particularly on the ground, to win 31-20. It was another missed opportunity for Auburn. The Tigers are trying to avoid going 5-5 with Mississippi State on the docket this week.
2. Can’t stop the run: Texas A&M rushed for 313 yards vs. Auburn. Sophomore Isaiah Spiller ran for 120 yards and the Aggies’ strong running game helped put the game away in the fourth quarter. The Auburn defensive line had trouble generating any push. Zykevious Walker was the leading tackler on the defensive line, with just two tackles.
3. Nix, the good and bad: Nix had an impressive enough 2019 to project an upward trend heading into his sophomore season. While Nix certainly has had good moments, the run against Texas A&M and the go-ahead touchdown pass in the win over Ole Miss, he has also struggled against ranked teams. Georgia’s pass rush got to him and he had trouble connecting with receivers against Alabama. Nix has thrown seven interceptions, which wouldn’t be bad if there were plenty of touchdowns to make up for it. The sophomore has only 10.
4. A look at the Bulldogs: Mississippi State hasn’t played since a loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 28 in the Egg Bowl. The Bulldogs’ game last week with Missouri was rescheduled. Freshman quarterback Will Rogers once again had a good showing against the Rebels. He threw for 440 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs have played relatively good defense as well, which could spell trouble for an Auburn offense that hasn’t exactly been consistent.
--
Key matchup
Auburn running game vs. Mississippi State linebackers
Auburn ran the ball well against Texas A&M, totaling 196 yards, though freshman running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby wasn’t 100 percent. The Tigers will need him to be against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are only allowing 116 yards per game. Senior linebacker Erroll Thompson, a Florence native, leads MSU with 74 tackles. The Tigers average 167 yards on the ground per game and could need a big day in that department to hold off Mississippi State.
--
Player of the week
Smoke Monday, DB
Monday had seven tackles against Texas A&M, the third most on the team. Monday will be one of the more important players against Mississippi State's pass-heavy offense. The Tigers have been relatively solid against the pass, giving up around 240 yards per game and 16 total touchdowns. This week, Monday and the secondary will be tested early and often.
--
By the numbers
94: Auburn-high tackles made by junior linebacker Zakoby McClain. McClain has been Auburn’s best defensive player, stepping in for senior K.J. Britt, who’s been out indefinitely after getting thumb surgery.
4: Straight games without a touchdown for Auburn receiver Seth Williams, who last scored against Ole Miss on Oct. 24. Subsequently, it was also the last time Williams went over 100 yards receiving.
29: Number of first downs given up by the Auburn defense against Texas A&M. The Aggies ran the ball almost exclusively late and the Tigers couldn’t slow them down.
--
Prediction
Auburn 28, Mississippi State 24
Auburn needs a win to avoid finishing the regular season 5-5, but Mississippi State has the offense, and defense, to keep it close. The Tigers will need to run the ball and Nix will have to make plays, but the defense should be able to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone enough.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.