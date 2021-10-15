When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The line: Arkansas by 3½
Records: Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC), Arkansas (4-2, 1-2)
The series: Auburn leads 18-11-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Down gearing: Auburn has slipped in its run production since averaging more than 300 yards in the first two games. Since then, the Tigers had 166 yards against Penn State, 166 vs. Georgia State, 163 vs. LSU and just 46 against Georgia. Coincidently, Georgia held Auburn to just 39 rushing yards last season.
2. Unfamiliar territory: Arkansas is not used to being ranked when it clashes with Auburn. Just four times in their history have the Hogs entered the game ranked; the last time was in 2016 when Arkansas was 17th and lost 56-3 to the unranked Tigers.
3. Deceptive stats: None of Arkansas’ leading rushers are in the SEC top five, but the Razorbacks do have the fourth best run offense in the SEC and the ninth best in the country. Three Razorbacks do the bulk of running — KJ Jefferson, Trelon Smith and Raheim Sanders. All three have over 300 yards each.
4. Tiger wall: Arkansas may have a trio of top runners, but Auburn’s got one of the top defenses in the nation, ranking second in the SEC and sixth nationally with 49 tackles for loss. However, Auburn has just six in its last two games.
--
Key matchup
Auburn running backs vs. Arkansas run defense
While Auburn’s run offense has gotten steadily worse over the season, so has Arkansas’ run defense. Arkansas allowed over 600 combined yards in its last two games, which account for half of what it has allowed all season. Auburn needs to have a big day on the ground, and could get it against a reeling Razorback run defense.
--
Player of the week
Anders Carlson, K
Carlson has been one of the few consistent bright spots for Auburn. He's 11-of-14 on field goals and 22-of-23 on PATs. He was the hero last year against Arkansas with a late field goal. He will be needed again this year, too.
--
By the numbers
2: Arkansas is ranked second in the SEC in pass defense, allowing 156 yards per game.
5: Auburn has won five straight against Arkansas. In that five-game span Auburn has outscored the Razorbacks 223-64.
9: Zakoby McClain has nine career double-figure tackle games, the most for any Auburn player in history. He has led the Tigers in tackles 11 times in his career and has 210 career tackles.
--
Prediction
Auburn 24, Arkansas 21
It was a longshot that Auburn would beat Georgia last week, but the loss still stings. The Tigers have the Razorbacks’ number and the run game should have a strong outing and take control of this one early.
— Edwin Stanton
