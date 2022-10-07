When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC), Georgia (5-0, 2-0)
TV/radio: CBS /SEC+/FM-94.9
The series: Georgia leads 62-56-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Dawg days: Georgia didn’t live up to its No. 1 ranking the past two games, struggling to put Kent State away and needing a late comeback to beat Missouri. And now UGA is No. 2. The Bulldogs allowed 10 total points in their first three games, but gave up 22 points each to Kent State and Missouri. None of that matters to Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. "They have a good football team. You can start with Stetson Bennett," Harsin said. "He's playing with a lot of confidence. He can run, throw, create plays and has shown that this season and last season." Despite some issues, Georgia's defense still allowed just 281 yards to Kent State and 294 yards to Missouri.
2. Strong start, weak finish: The issue of finishing is a big one for Auburn this season. Starting the game strong is no problem — the Tigers raced out to first-quarter leads in all but one game (Penn State). It’s the second half that’s got the Tigers looking for answers. Auburn’s scored just six points in the second half of its last three games, which doesn’t include a field goal in overtime against Missouri. Auburn’s outscored opponents 72-59 in the first half, but opponents have the edge in the second half, 49-37. In Auburn’s last three games, opponents have outscored Auburn 34-6 in the second half. “We got off to a fast start and did some good things from that standpoint in the second quarter,” Harsin said. “Second half, it was an area where we know we have to improve. That kind of showed up again in the game.”
3. Missing piece of the puzzle: With a 3-2 record, Auburn’s season hasn’t gone exactly according to plan. The Tigers took another hit when linebacker Eku Leota sustained a season-ending injury against LSU. The Auburn pass rusher, who had two sacks and five tackles for loss, injured a pectoral muscle. “Eku’s a big loss. He’s an emotional leader, he’s one of the smartest football players we have,” Harsin said. “He is a guy that you want on your team, with how he prepares, all the things he does, the respect he has of his team.”
4. Shake it up: There are a few tweaks to Auburn’s depth chart, most noticeably on defense. With the loss of Leota, Derick Hall is the lone edge rusher with Colby Wooden, Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris on the defensive line. Owen Pappoe and Cam Riley are still the two linebackers, but Auburn will have a nickel secondary look. D.J. James takes over for Jaylin Simpson at cornerback. Nehemiah Pritchett (CB), Zion Puckett (S), Donovan Kaufman (S) remain starters, while Keionte Scott starts at nickel. On offense, Kameron Stutts moved from right guard to left guard, Alec Jackson is the new right guard, and Brandon Council moved from left guard to center, taking over for Jalil Irvin.
--
Key matchup
AU TE John Samuel Shenker vs. UGA TE Brock Bowers
The tight end could be the key for this game. Shenker has 12 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, and has been a big weapon for Auburn. He’s not as big a weapon as Bowers is for Georgia. Bowers leads the team with 342 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
--
Player of the week
Robby Ashford, QB
Last week was a breakout game for Ashford. Despite the loss to LSU, Ashford passed for 337 yards. He rushed for 37 yards, although he lost 18 of it in sack yards. Ashford showed signs of leadership last week, and he’ll have to do more against Georgia on Saturday.
--
By the numbers
1: The first road game for Auburn this season. It’s the latest road opener for the Tigers since Mississippi State in 2016.
5: Auburn has lost five straight to Georgia and is 6-16 against the Bulldogs this millennium.
126: The game is billed as The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Auburn and Georgia face off for the 126th time.
145: Auburn is 320-168-18 all-time in October, but is 145-131-15 on away games in that month. Auburn is 8-5-3 on Oct. 8 games.
--
Prediction
Georgia 35, Auburn 14
Both teams haven’t played well in the last couple of outings, but Georgia, with an arsenal of talent on the roster, can overcome mistakes better than Auburn. The key for Auburn is it’s got to figure out how to finish games and put away opponents when they are on the ropes. The run game and the play calling have to get better, too.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.