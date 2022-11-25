When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC), Alabama (9-2, 5-2)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The series: Alabama leads 48-37-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Feeling good: The postgame scene for Auburn the last two games has resembled a championship celebration despite no possibility of a title. It’s been a long season and not much has been worthy of celebrating, but the Tigers are on a two-game win streak and that’s enough of a reason as any to go wild. Interim coach Carnell Williams expects the winning attitude to continue. “There’s no magical words or magical speech that I can give. It’s the Iron Bowl. That’s what I’m going to tell our guys. If you can’t get up for this game, there’s something wrong,” Williams said.
2. Iron Bowl first: Williams will make history when the Iron Bowl kicks off. He is the first Black coach in the series, which is being played for the 87th time. “It didn’t even hit me, honestly, until I saw it this morning,” Williams said Monday. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool.’ I’m sure later on I will reflect on it and truly, truly enjoy it, but right now, I’m just in the moment.”
3. Praise for Saban: Williams has just two games under his belt as a coach. Alabama’s Nick Saban has … more. A lot more. Saban has been head coach in 348 college games and won 278 of them. “I respect Coach Saban for how he coaches his players, he challenges his players, what he stands for and how he pours into his players. His record and what he’s done in his career speaks for itself,” Williams said.
4. Keep it simple: Auburn goes into Saturday’s regular-season finale as a double-digit underdog. That’s nothing new for Auburn this season, but the game means a bit more this week. There is a reason Auburn is an underdog, and Williams gets that. It’s why he’s preaching basics and fundamentals this week. “Simplicity is best right now. I need these guys playing fast. What we don’t have in scheme and players, we can make up for it in the effort,” he said.
--
Key matchup
AU LB Derick Hall vs. UA LB Will Anderson
Both are the unanimous defensive leaders and both are very good. Hall has 10 tackles for loss and six sacks and one interception while Anderson has 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception return for a touchdown.
--
Player of the week
Tank Bigsby, RB
Auburn’s passing offense has been flat the last three games while the run game has revved up. Alabama doesn’t give up much on the ground, but is susceptible to big runs if offenses don’t give up on the run game. There will be opportunities for Bigsby to break off a few good runs.
--
By the numbers
10: Tank Bigsby has 10 touchdowns this season, almost half of Auburn’s 22 total rushing scores.
53: Auburn is allowing just under 6 yards per punt return. Opponents have 53 yards on nine returns.
121: Auburn opponents have scored 121 points in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers by 47 points. Alabama has scored 139 points in the second quarter this season.
192: Through its last three games, Auburn has allowed just 192 rushing yards, which translates to 64 yards per game.
--
Prediction
Alabama 35, Auburn 14
Auburn went crazy over last week’s win against Western Kentucky. Can you imagine what will happen if the Tigers can walk out of Tuscaloosa with a win? Heck, the small contingent of visiting Tigers fans may storm the field. First things first, though. Auburn has to be better in the passing game. Much better. Also, the defense has to keep Tide QB Bryce Young off the field as much as possible and limit the explosive plays. That’s a tall order for sure.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.