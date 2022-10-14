When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC), Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-94.9
The series: Auburn leads 35-11
--
Four-down territory
1. Don’t ask: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin has been on the coaching hot seat for a few weeks now after back-to-back losses and three on the season. The offense is 12th in the SEC and the defense is giving up 25 points per game. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows all about being in that seat. He was asked about it this week. “I didn’t do very good,” Kiffin said. “I got fired after five games. I’m probably not the one to ask.” Kiffin was fired at Southern Cal after a 3-2 start in 2013.
2. Too fast: An obvious issue for Auburn against Georgia last week, and LSU the week before, was sustaining drives. Auburn converted 5 of 17 third downs at Georgia and 5 of 15 against LSU. The Tigers punted nine times in each of those games. That put the defense back on the field quickly. “That’s got to be something we do a much better job of,” Harsin said of sustaining drives. “That’s a consistency piece of just executing over and over and giving our guys the best chance with our play calls, to keep our guys on the field.”
3. Double dose of trouble: The Ole Miss rushing offense is among the best in the nation with 1,452 yards, which ranks seventh. The Rebels lead the nation with 21 rushing touchdowns and average 242 yards per game. Auburn’s defense gives up 163 yards a game and opponents have scored 16 rushing touchdowns. Quinshon Judkins leads Ole Miss with 581 yards and eight touchdowns. “He’s the real deal,” Harsin said. Zach Evans is right behind with 469 yards and six TDs. “He has really good speed, runs hard,” Harsin said. “These guys are a big, one-two punch.”
4. No fly zone: The Tigers have allowed just 472 passing yards to SEC opponents, fewest in the conference. Georgia gained the most, 208 yards, with Missouri tallying 179 and LSU tallying just 80. The Tigers haven’t given up a passing touchdown in SEC play. Auburn’s given up just two passing scores all season. The longest pass play allowed in that three-game span was a 40-yarder against Missouri.
--
Key matchup
AU QB Robby Ashford vs. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
Both are good passers and both are excellent runners. When Ashford (274 yards) gets upfield, he’s most likely going to get 10 or more yards. Dart (256 yards) is just as dangerous in the open field. Ashford’s thrown for 874 yards with four touchdowns and three picks in six games (three starts) while Dart has 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns and five interceptions in six starts.
--
Player of the week
Jarquez Hunter, RB
Hunter was one of the few positives in a sea of negatives for Auburn last week, scoring on a 62-yard reception in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball just five times, but made them all count. Auburn needs his no-quit attitude moving forward, especially facing a dangerous Ole Miss team.
--
By the numbers
5: The Auburn defense has held opponents scoreless in the first quarter in five of six games this season.
6: Auburn has won the last six games against Ole Miss and the last four in Oxford.
65: John Samuel Shenker is the Auburn career leader for receptions by a tight end. He caught five passes at Georgia to give him 65 total.
172: Auburn continues the longest FBS streak of games (172) without having a punt blocked. Auburn last had a punt blocked against Mississippi State in 2009. Ole Miss has two blocked punts this season.
--
Prediction
Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21
It doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers. After a less-than stellar effort against Georgia, Auburn deals with a balanced Ole Miss team (1,452 rushing yards, 1,490 passing yards). Ole Miss has several weapons on offense it’s hard to key on just one player. The Rebels are scoring 40 points a game, and while the defense hasn’t been perfect, it’s been good enough. Auburn has to play perfect, something it hasn’t come close to doing this season.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.