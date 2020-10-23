When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9
The line: Auburn by 3
Records: Auburn (2-2), Ole Miss (1-2)
Series: Auburn leads 33-11
--
Four-down territory
1. Offensive struggles: Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, but had three costly interceptions. All three of those picks came when Auburn was leading and all three led to South Carolina touchdowns. The last interception helped South Carolina get a 27-19 lead in the third quarter and forced Auburn to make a comeback. In the end, with the ball deep in South Carolina territory late in the fourth quarter and Auburn trailing 30-22, Nix took a sack and was short on a fourth-down run.
2. Tank’s not empty: Another bright spot for Auburn in what was otherwise a mediocre day offensively was freshman running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby. Bigsby finished with 111 yards and a touchdown, the second week in a row he’s eclipsed 100 yards. A heavy dose of Bigsby in the backfield might be what Auburn needs as it continues to iron out other issues offensively.
3. Inconsistency burns Tigers: Auburn took a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers scored on their first two drives. On South Carolina’s first two drives, the Gamecocks managed minus-12 yards. Yet, South Carolina outscored Auburn 30-13 over the final three quarters. There’s no blame to put on a specific unit. Auburn’s three turnovers resulted in 21 USC points, but Auburn’s defense had trouble containing Shi Smith. Smith's 33-yard catch on third down set up a field goal to give the Gamecocks an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.
4. Slowing down Ole Miss’ offense: At this point, it’s no secret that Ole Miss has a lot of talent on offense. Yet, the Rebels had a lot of trouble against Arkansas and lost 33-21. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw two touchdowns, but also six interceptions. The Rebels only threw for 200 yards, undoubtedly their lowest total of the season. Ole Miss still has playmakers, Jerrion Ealy rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, so the Auburn defense will still have its hands full.
--
Key matchup
Auburn secondary vs. Ole Miss receivers
Auburn’s defense only gave up 144 yards through the air to South Carolina and even came away with an interception. While it wasn’t enough for a win, it should give coach Gus Malzahn and company reason to believe it can slow down high-powered passing attacks. This week’s test will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen, so it's important for safety Smoke Monday and the defensive backs to have a good game against talented players like Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore.
--
Player of the week
Cartavious "Tank” Bigsby, RB
Another week, another solid performance for Bigsby. Bigsby went over 100 yards for the second week in a row and found the end zone, helping the Auburn offense stay alive when the passing game wasn’t working.
--
By the numbers
23: Combined number of tackles by Auburn linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe in the Tigers’ 30-22 loss to South Carolina. The two players have been Auburn’s best defensively this season after senior K.J. Britt was ruled out indefinitely due to surgery on his thumb.
481: Number of total yards on offense for Auburn against South Carolina. The Tigers actually outgained the Gamecocks by over 200 yards. Eliminating turnovers is likely the focus for Auburn ahead of Ole Miss, but with an improved running game (209 rushing yards), the Tigers are in better shape than they were at the beginning of the season.
9: Number of penalties committed by Auburn against South Carolina. Along with the turnovers, penalties were crucial for the Tigers. Those nine penalties resulted in 89 yards.
--
Prediction
Auburn 27, Ole Miss 21
Auburn winning this game is dependent on several factors. Can the Tigers take care of the ball? Nix has to be better at throwing downfield and limit mistakes. Can Bigsby keep it going? Auburn needs a consistent running game to keep pressure off the passing game. Can the defense limit Ole Miss through the air? Against a shaky Ole Miss defense, Auburn should be able to do just enough to get an important win.
— Michael Hebert
